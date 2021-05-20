The Livermore Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7265 and California American Legion Post 47 will join the City of Livermore in hosting a Memorial Day Remembrance at Stockmen's Park on Monday, May 31, to honor those who died in service to the nation.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. with vehicle displays and include comments from Mayor Bob Woerner and representatives of the California State Guard and Livermore Stockmen's Rodeo Association. Afterwards, the Amador Valley Quilters will present Quilts of Honor to several military veterans.
Facemasks will be required for anyone over 2 years old, in keeping with Alameda County Public Health guidelines.
The memorial will also be streamed live on the city's Facebook page and available on its YouTube channel afterwards.