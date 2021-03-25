At a special meeting set for Monday, March 29, the Livermore City Council will evaluate consultants for the comprehensive general plan and housing element update.
The council is also expected to select a consultant team at this time.
On March 1, 2021, the city council identified the update as a goal and priority for the next two fiscal years. The current general plan was adopted in 2004 and the current housing element was adopted in 2015. Both are in need of a comprehensive update to reflect current data, comply with legislative changes, and address changes in community preferences and market conditions.
In February 2021, staff circulated a request for qualifications and received a response from four consultant teams.
General Plan
The general plan is the city’s long-range policy document for growth, land use, sustainability and resource and open space conservation. The current planning period for the city’s general plan is 2003- 2025. Adopted in 2004, the general plan is 17 years old. The traditional planning period for updating the general plan is 10 to 20 years.
Housing Element
In addition, the housing element is one of the state-required general plan elements. It establishes a policy framework to plan for and provide opportunities for housing development to adequately address the needs and demands of all members of the community. The city adopted its current housing element in 2015; it is set to expire in 2022. The city updates its housing element every eight years with each new Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) cycle provided by the regional council of governments. Currently, the region is preparing the sixth-cycle RHNA.
