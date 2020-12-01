Workers with the City of Livermore assemble and decorate the city’s inaugural Christmas tree. It stands at 22 feet tall with an additional 2-foot star topper and is animated with music. It is scheduled to be lit this weekend.
On Saturday, Nov. 21, Livermore Downtown Inc. continued the holiday tradition of early morning shopping with Earlier Than The Bird, during which participants rolled out of bed early and showed up in their pajamas. Shoppers wore their masks an…
