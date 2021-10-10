Livermore has introduced updated, mobile-friendly websites for the city, the Livermore Public Library and the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department.
The city has also hired Granicus, which specializes in website management and digital services for government agencies across the U.S. and the United Kingdom, as website host.
Among the changes, according to the city, are icons on the homepage representing the most visited pages; an easy-to-use “service finder;” the ability to more report issues and route them to the proper department; and information on advisory boards, including current members, vacancies, and upcoming meetings.
“We’re excited to offer this refreshed digital destination for all the latest news and events from the city,” said City Manager Marc Roberts. “The work done by city staff in coordination with Granicus over the past few months had the customer in mind first and foremost.”
The URL remains the same, cityoflivermore.net.