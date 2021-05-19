Livermore has two upcoming community vaccination clinics on May 20 and 26, for anyone aged 12 and up.
These clinics are jointly sponsored by the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD), the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD), and the City of Livermore, in partnership with Safeway NorCal Pharmacies. COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinics will be held at the Robert Livermore Community Center, 4444 East Avenue, Livermore, CA, at the following dates and times:
- First dose: May 20, from noon to 7 p.m.; Second dose: June 10, from noon to 7 p.m.
- First dose: May 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Second dose, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Participants are seen by appointment only. To schedule a first dose appointment, visit mhealthsystem.com/LVJUSDCovid. Second dose appointments will be made once the first dose is administered. Minors must be accompanied by their parent or guardian and all participants will need to complete a consent form prior to their appointment.
A limited number of walk-ins may be available at the end of the day for each clinic, but there is no guarantee. For more information, including links to consent forms, visit www.livermoreschools.org.