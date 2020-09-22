Two candidates, each vying for the mayor’s open seat and for the open council seat representing District 3, will be participating, virtually, in a candidates’ forum on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Pleasanton Weekly and with Livermore Indivisible to host the forum.
“Once again, the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomes the opportunity to hear from the individuals interested in leading and being stewards of the economic health of Livermore City government and by extension, the community,” said Dawn Argula, chamber CEO. “These forums are the closest to a job interview that any of us may have to select qualified leaders.”
Gina Channell, president and publisher of the Pleasanton Weekly, will be co-moderating the forum with Jeremy Walsh, editor. The Pleasanton Weekly is partnering with local chambers of commerce to hold a series of candidates’ forums throughout the Tri-Valley.
Every two years, the mayor’s seat is up for election. The current mayor, John Marchand, reaches the term limit and must retire from the office. Candidates for mayor include Mony Nop, a local realtor and Bob Woerner, a current council member and vice mayor.
Every four years, two seats on the city council are up for election. This is the first for district elections, with candidates Brittni Kiick and Peter Patterson running to represent District 3. The District 4 council member, and incumbent, Bob Carling is running unopposed to retain his seat and is not participating in the forum.
Mayor Forum - 6 to 7 p.m.
• Mony Nop
• Bob Woerner
City Council Forum - 7 to 8 p.m.
• Brittni Kiick
• Peter Patterson
The forum will be streamed live, and a video link will be posted on the LVCC and the Weekly’s websites. The forum is open to the public and offered at no charge, but registration is required and a link to the event will be sent prior to the event. Visit www.livermorechamber.org to register.