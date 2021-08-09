The Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a mixer on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Garré Winery’s Bella Rosa Event Center, 7986 Tesla Road in Livermore. The mixer, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., will include a business expo for companies to showcase their products and services, according to chamber CEO Dawn Argula, along with appetizers and samples provided by local wineries and craft microbreweries.
“Garré Winery has been a supportive business and community partner throughout the COVID-19(pandemic),” Argula said. “How fitting that it welcomes the business community as it gets back to business.”
The mixer and business expo are free for chamber members; $25 for nonmembers. Registration is required at www.livermorechamber.org or by calling 925-447-1606.