The Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce will host this year’s Tri-Valley Mayors Summit luncheon at Wente Vineyards in Livermore on Thursday, Oct. 28.
Mayors of Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, Danville, and San Ramon are expected to attend the outdoor luncheon to discuss recent experiences and plans for economic growth and recovery.
“We look forward to hearing from these leaders about their experiences and lessons learned during one of the most challenging periods of time in modern history and how they intend to support and lead the economy going forward,” said Chamber President and CEO Dawn Argila.
The summit will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. KQED reporter Guy Marzorati, who covers state and local politics, will be moderate the discussion.
For more information or to register for the summit, visit livermorechamber.org or call 925-447-1606. The cost is $75 per person or $600 for a table of eight.