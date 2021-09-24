The Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) has received a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to offer a second-chance program in the Tri-Valley area for youths from 16 to 24 who did not finish high school and also face a socio-economic challenge or disadvantage.
The six-month YouthBuild Project HOPE will combine an academic program aimed at completing high school or earning a General Education Diploma with a pre-apprenticeship construction certification program that includes hands-on work on low-income housing.
Students enrolled in the YouthBuild program will also receive a monthly stipend for regular attendance and participation, according to program manager Steve Martin.
“This program offers teachers and mentors for educational support, trade certifications, hands-on experiences, practical life skills, and job placement,” Martin said. “This program is a unique opportunity for young adults who want a fresh start toward a real career.”
The program is open to young adults from Livermore, Pleasanton, and Dublin, including some students currently enrolled in an alternative education high school.
The federal grant is expected to cover about 75% of the costs over the next three years. The school district and about two dozen community partners will cover the rest.
“When young people succeed, we are strengthened as a community,” said LVJUSD Superintendent Kelly Bowers. “It’s inspiring to see our local agencies come together to provide this opportunity to students in need of a second chance.”
For more information or to express interest in the program, go to www.livermoreschools.org/YouthBuild or email Martin at sjmartin@lvjusd.org.