Livermore schools are being recognized for their students’ good behavior through a program called Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS).
The program is run by the California PBIS Coalition (CPC), a group of professionals who specialize in different fields including PBIS, counseling, special education and school psychology. The goal is to offer a framework of support to help students model favorable academic and social conduct both inside the classroom and out.
“The whole idea is to reinforce positive behavior, instead of using punishment,” said Michelle Dawson, community engagement coordinator for the Livermore Valley Joint Union School District (LVJUSD). “Everyone on staff — teachers, custodians, office staff, counselors — reinforces the idea so everyone improves student behavior. It is not on any one individual. It’s more like building a culture at a school.”
Livermore joined the program in 2018 and has covered a lot of ground in three years, especially given the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, said Dawson.
This year, LVJUSD had 18 silver award winners and three bronze recipients. Silver honors went to Granada High, Vineyard Alternative School, Christensen and Mendenhall middle schools. Altamont Creek, Arroyo Seco, Smith, Croce, Marylin Avenue and Rancho Las Positas elementary schools were also honored with silver. Jackson Avenue Elementary’s rating was pending at press time.
Bronze winners were Del Valle Continuation High School, Lawrence Elementary School and Livermore High School.
Criteria for silver was a score of 70% or better on a scale measuring evidence of performance. Winners must also have a PBIS team, which meets regularly and develops school-wide behavioral and social-emotional expectations. Criteria for bronze required a score between 40% and 69% with the same index of performance as the silver winners.
According to the organization’s website, PBIS emphasizes four integrated elements: data for decision making; measurable outcomes supported and evaluated by data; practices with evidence that these outcomes are achievable; and systems that efficiently and effectively support implementation of these practices.
Participants in the program work directly with the National PBIS Technical Assistance Center. Funding is provided by the National Center, California Technical Assistance Center and the work of the core members from various technical assistance sites.
For more information on the program, visit www.pbisca.org.