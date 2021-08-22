Livermore will offer a free webinar on “laundry-to-landscape" greywater systems on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The webinar, led by Laura Allen, a founding member of the Bay Area nonprofit Greywater Action, will cover the basics of reusing laundry water for irrigation, including design and installation of residential greywater systems, government regulations, and potential water savings.
The systems use a diverter valve to redirect water outside to be used for irrigation instead of going down the drain, and have become increasingly popular in California because they can provide a reliable supply of water for trees and shrubs, even during droughts.
Allen is also the author of “Greywater, Green Landscape and The Water-Wise Home: How to Conserve and Reuse Water in Your Home and Landscape.”
To register for the free webinar, go to https://bit.ly/GreywaterWebinar. To learn more about installing greywater systems in Livermore, go to www.cityoflivermore.net/greywater.