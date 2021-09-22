A Livermore woman who smoked marijuana and drank whiskey before a crash killed two of her passengers has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder charges, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Lauren April Davis faces 15 years to life in prison when she is sentenced in Alameda County Superior Court on Oct. 19. Davis entered her plea Tuesday in a deal with prosecutors as her murder trial was set to begin.
“This senseless tragedy took the lives of two young women and could have been avoided,” Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement. “Our office is committed to ensuring that those driving under the influence are held accountable for their actions.”
The crash that occurred Nov. 22, 2017 — the night before Thanksgiving — killed Violet Campbell, a 16-year-old student at Village High School in Pleasanton and Alexys Garcia, 25, of Livermore.
About 11:30 p.m. Davis, who was 26 at the time, was driving her Kia Sorrento at 70-80 mph east on Stanley Boulevard near Isabel Drive in Livermore. She lost control of the SUV, which veered off the right side of the road and rolled over several times, prosecutors said.
Violet, who was in the seat behind Davis, died instantly. Garcia was thrown from the rear passenger seat into the street. Suffering from massive head injuries, she died five days later. Two other passengers were injured, but not seriously. Unscathed, Davis crawled from the wreck.
According to the California Highway Patrol and Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, Davis had a history of driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. In 2013, she was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of marijuana. She pleaded no contest to reckless driving and was placed on three years probation, records show.
Six months before the deadly crash, she pleaded guilty to alcohol-related reckless driving. Records show a judge sentenced her to 15 days in county jail and placed her on three years probation. The terms included a requirement to complete a 12-hour class that included information on the dangers of driving under the influence, prosecutors said.
But on the night of the crash, Davis smoked marijuana before going into a bowling alley, where she and others took shots of whiskey. Security footage inside the bowling alley showed her drinking beer, prosecutors said.
Leaving the bowling alley, she drove to a bar in downtown Livermore. Outside, Davis and others took more shots of whiskey. Once inside, she had more whiskey shots and another drink.
Prosecutors said Davis and her four passengers then got into her SUV and headed for another Livermore bar. Her SUV struck a curb before the crash.
The California Highway Patrol said Davis’ blood-alcohol level measured 0.16, double the legal limit in California for driving.
Records showed prosecutors charged Davis with two counts of first-degree murder, along with gross vehicular manslaughter charges and a slew of special allegations related to drugs and alcohol use that could have resulted in a much lengthier sentence had she put her case before a jury.