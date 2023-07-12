Livermore Municipal Airport Building LMA LVK
Photo courtesy of lightspeedaviation.com

LIVERMORE — The city council on Monday adopted an updated leasing and development policy for Livermore Municipal Airport, ending a nearly year-long moratorium on new projects for the busy site.

The 4-1 vote to approve the policy occurred despite several residents’ requests to postpone the decision to further scrutinize policies regarding noise, the danger to groundwater from “forever chemicals” for firefighting, and the impending transition of aircraft to unleaded fuels.