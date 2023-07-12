LIVERMORE — The city council on Monday adopted an updated leasing and development policy for Livermore Municipal Airport, ending a nearly year-long moratorium on new projects for the busy site.
The 4-1 vote to approve the policy occurred despite several residents’ requests to postpone the decision to further scrutinize policies regarding noise, the danger to groundwater from “forever chemicals” for firefighting, and the impending transition of aircraft to unleaded fuels.
Councilmember Ben Barrientos voted against adopting the policy at the meeting, saying the community issues should be addressed first with an additional two-week delay.
“There’s too many questions on it,” Barrientos said in an interview Tuesday. “Too many people were questioning it. I don’t know what the hurry was.”
But Councilmember Evan Branning said it was time to end the building moratorium imposed last summer following KaiserAir’s decision to move on from an unpopular 2.5-year proposal to house three 737 jets at the site.
Branning said further delays in a written development policy might invite a “determined developer” and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to force unwanted airport projects on the city. He believed that more discussion of residents’ concerns related to noise and pollution can occur later in policies on how the airport operates.
“I believe what we have in this policy is something that really gives us the opportunity to choose what we build at the airport,” Branning said. “The most important thing to me as a former planning commissioner was that I did not want to end up in a situation where we are told what to build at the airport. I wanted to make sure that along the way, in this policy, we’ve always had a choice.”
The “City of Livermore Leasing and Development Policy” sets in place application and processing procedures for businesses hoping to operate at LVK. It also includes provisions to enable the public and city officials to scrutinize proposals that could impact neighborhoods around the airport.
“An applicant proposing to develop a project that would noticeably increase aircraft activity, vehicle traffic, noise to surrounding neighbors, and/or significantly intensify existing land use(s), will be required to develop a comprehensive Public Engagement Plan (PEP) designed to inform the public as to the scope and scale of the proposed project,” one policy states.
“The PEP shall be prepared by an independent third-party consultant paid for by the applicant and contracted by the city and is subject to review and approval by the city,” the policy continued. “PEP scope will be required to include details on how community engagement will occur and provide opportunities for public input and questions.”
Besides setting application and approval procedures, the document contains provisions for building design, including size and appearance, the length of setbacks, landscaping allowed, and even where flagpoles and garbage cans are placed.
“It is the goal of the city to ensure airport property is leased and developed in a high-quality manner consistent with sound fiscal management and best operational practices while ensuring the provision of essential infrastructure, improvements, and amenities that support the overall operation of the airport,” the policy states.
Among its key points are conserving natural resources and minimizing impacts of noise, air and water pollution on the environment; fostering voluntary noise reduction efforts at night; taking action to prevent PFAS, so-called “forever chemicals” contained in firefighting foam that have been found in groundwater in many cities, including Pleasanton; and maintaining transparency with surrounding residents.
The policy also states that the city must encourage development to respond to aviation demand to prevent aircraft from moving on to other airports.
The council’s approval came two weeks after postponing their decision following some last-minute revisions and suggestions for improvement from residents during a lengthy public hearing. Many speakers believed the policy was not strong enough on noise and environmental issues, including pushing for the phase out of leaded fuel, which spews harmful particles into the air. Airports across the country are slowly working toward phasing out leaded fuel, but unleaded products are continuing to be developed with pilot safety concerns at the forefront.
Pete Sandhu, who operates River Rivers Aviation, the lone fuel seller at LVK, indicated he would like to sell unleaded fuel but indicated FAA bureaucracy is delaying the move.
“While (unleaded fuel) is available, each and every operator needs to buy a license to legally use it,” Sandhu said. “That’s something that Congress is putting pressure on them right now to resolve and that would be fantastic. We would like to offer the 94 octane to anybody that wants to use it, and eventually the 100 octane unleaded to anybody who wants to use it and when that’s available, there’s no need to have leaded fuel.”
Sandhu said he hopes to install solar panels at the airport and use them to power electric and hydrogen fuel-cell aircraft, whose electric motors create far less noise than their gasoline counterparts, “about the same as a normal conversation heard from across a football field.”
Some residents suggested postponing the policy approval for up to two months to strengthen language in the document, primarily for environmental concerns and to curtail noise. Jean King, a 60-year Livermore resident, suggested more information on unleaded fuel and PFAS be included. King criticized when officials released an updated version of the document before Monday’s meeting.
“The last time a new edition was sent out to the public was at 4:41,” King said. “This time, a new edition was sent out I believe at 5:10 or 5:20. I think that is still too late to bring new information to the public. I would ask you to again continue the airport development policy to a future date. “
But in the end, the council said enough time had passed.
“I’m not interested in continuing this further. We’ve been on a moratorium now for nearly a year,” Council member Robert Carling said. “I think it’s time that we make a decision this evening about moving forward with a policy that I think is much better than what we had a year ago.”
Carling credited city staff for writing the document and said the policy is needed to implement some of what residents want, including unleaded fuel.
“If we don’t have a policy, we can’t develop some of these new exciting technologies,” Carling said. “We can’t implement unleaded fuel. We can’t consider what we might look to the future in terms of electric vehicles, evergreen fuels, electric airplanes, and any potential fuel cell airplanes as well. So I’m ready to move on with this.”
Following the council’s approval, the council voted unanimously to have City Attorney Jason Alcala look into a policy to ensure compliance with airport operations, such as terminating lease agreements for hangars for those who violate noise rules, violate curfew or fly low over the city.