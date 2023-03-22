LIVERMORE — The difficulties involved with moving development projects forward at Livermore Municipal Airport occupied most of the Airport Commission’s discussion at its March 6 meeting, when Airport Manager Michael Musca presented the airport’s new development policy.
The policy, later described by City Manager Marianna Marysheva as the airport’s first comprehensive airport development policy, opened for public comment on March 6, along with a revised hangar waitlist policy. Both policies will accept written comments until April 24.
The development policy intends to improve how the city evaluates airport development proposals, while the waitlist policy intends to better align Livermore’s practices with industry standards for those waiting for aircraft hangar space, according to a report prepared by Musca.
While nothing requires that the city adopt the two policies together, “Both policies are being presented at the same time because both policies affect airport tenants, whether current tenants, prospective tenants or those desiring to develop/lease at the airport,” wrote city manager assistant Stephanie Egidio in an email.
Aviation Management Consulting Group consultant Bob Trimborn, who authored the new development policy, described it as “a process-driven policy that goes through multiple iterations of review, comments and analysis before it comes into play. It’s a fair and equal-opportunity process.”
But Vice Chair Darin Bishop expressed hesitation around introducing more process to an airport that has seen little development in recent decades when, at the same time, it has remained beholden to a mandate of financial self-sufficiency.
Bishop said the fact that there is so much free land around the airport is attributal to the city’s current process and “friction to development.”
Pete Sandhu, owner of the airport’s fixed-based operator Five Rivers Aviation, commented at a recent city council meeting, “There’s been dozens and dozens of developers for the last few decades that have come in and proposed doing all kinds of different projects that haven’t executed.”
Sandhu went on to urge the council to expedite projects held back by a development moratorium, in place since last September, that awaits the new development policy’s adoption.
Trimborn believed that the well-defined expectations set forth in the new policy will help move applications through.
“There’s deadlines on both sides of the fence that drives it forward to a conclusion,” said Trimborn.
In addition to less process, Bishop also urged staff to include the commission earlier on in the development timeline, offering recent plans from Oakland-based charter company KaiserAir as an example of process inefficiencies.
“I’m not alone in thinking that that whole process that was followed, for that Kaiser thing, did not turn out well,” said Bishop.
He went on to recall early attempts by airport commissioners to learn more about the proposal that met resistance from then Airport Manager David Decoteau.
“We heard rumors there’s some big proposal coming from a large operator,” said Bishop. “(But Decoteau) could not provide details because of non-disclosure agreements.”
Originally described by KaiserAir as a plan to service empty aircraft at Livermore, project plans eventually revealed an area designated as a “customs facility,” an area to process international travelers.
“I’ll tell you, if former Chair Shezifi, or I, or Adam (Bertsch), had gotten a chance to see all those detailed drawings and blueprints and all that stuff about 737s, I could have told him in 20 seconds, you might as well go self-immolate in the square with this, because that’s what’s going to happen; the town’s going to go nuts,” he continued.
Following public opposition over noise and the customs facility, KaiserAir quietly let its application reservation expire last July after placing 45 acres of airport land on hold for about two and a half years.
Revisions to the Hangar Waitlist Policy, meanwhile, responded to criticisms of subjective positioning of applicants on the waitlist. The airport’s soon-to-be-updated policy specifies a three-hangar limit per one applicant. However, Sam Rivinius was previously allowed to lease as many as seven hangars for the businesses he owned. The city’s reasoning was that they were not “affiliated.” When previously asked why an owner of multiple companies wouldn’t be considered an affiliate of all them, City Attorney Jason Alcala said “the determination whether the businesses are affiliated is an administrative decision.” He further noted that as part of the policy update process city staff will evaluate ordinance revisions “to more clearly reflect staff’s consistent interpretation and implementation of that language, as well as opportunities to establish new expectations for application(s) in the future.”
While the current policy relies on a point system that involves airport-manager discretion and has stretched some wait times into decades, the new policy will order applicants solely by application date, in line with other waitlists at similar airports.
But the city will transfer applicants waiting for executive or corporate hangars — the airport’s larger hangars — in the same order as the old list, said Egidio.
Once the public comment period closes, city staff will incorporate the feedback to produce a set of policy updates that will again go before Airport Commission review. The Airport Development policy will also go on to the City Council for adoption.