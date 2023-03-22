Livermore Municipal Airport Building LMA LVK
Photo courtesy of lightspeedaviation.com

LIVERMORE — The difficulties involved with moving development projects forward at Livermore Municipal Airport occupied most of the Airport Commission’s discussion at its March 6 meeting, when Airport Manager Michael Musca presented the airport’s new development policy.

The policy, later described by City Manager Marianna Marysheva as the airport’s first comprehensive airport development policy, opened for public comment on March 6, along with a revised hangar waitlist policy. Both policies will accept written comments until April 24.