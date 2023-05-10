LIVERMORE — The comment period for Livermore Airport’s first comprehensive development policy closed on April 24, but a Tri-Valley community group continues to voice concerns that the new policy might invite unrestrained expansion at the airport.
The Livermore Airport Citizen’s Group (LACG), which previously petitioned against a KaiserAir proposal at the airport last year, told The Independent that the new policy removes public transparency from the development process and decouples approvals from aviation demand, effectively increasing aircraft noise for surrounding communities.
“We do not want to see the Livermore Airport, which is a small regional airport, expand towards the direction of a big-city airport,” said Jon Krueger, LACG member and Pleasanton resident.
The draft policy, released in February, lays out procedures for reviewing, approving or denying applications for leasehold and development projects at the airport. It details what a project applicant might expect during the design, concept development, and construction phases of a project.
The airport commission will review the final version of the policy on June 5, with city council review and possible adoption set for June 30.
In response to transparency concerns, Stephanie Egidio, assistant to the city manager, said “(The) Airport Development Policy requires that entities proposing to develop airport properties will be required to develop a comprehensive public engagement plan designed to inform the public as to the scope and scale of the proposed projects.”
But LACG said policy details raise questions about how easily future projects will receive approval.
In 2010, the Livermore City Council adopted resolution number 2010-058, which stated, “Future development at the airport shall only occur in response to existing aviation demand. Whether the demand exists shall be evaluated by the Airport Advisory Commission, and shall be based on tangible evidence.”
Although the latest policy draft states that its objectives reflect the 2010 priorities, LACG expected more explicit references and questioned policy language that will allow the city to issue requests for interest, qualifications or proposals based solely on the availability of land.
“In this new policy they’ve proposed, they will be the initial gatekeepers and advisors and recommenders,” said Krueger, who had also hoped for more policy restrictions on noise. “The word noise does not appear once in a 60-page document.”
The draft policy does, however, say it can reject a project if it “could be detrimental to the public, result in congestion of aircraft, and/or negatively impact the safety and-or efficiency of the airport, operators, tenants, or users of the airport.”
Egidio also said the airport now uses an updated noise-reporting tool, available at bit.ly/indy_airportnoise, “to identify and remind pilots of recommended flight patterns and traffic pattern altitudes to reduce noise.”
LACG members were still upset that Kaiser Air’s recent proposal to run Boeing 737 airplanes out of the Livermore airport had received support. Kaiser Air eventually withdrew its plan prior to any official vote on the project. LACG worried that more development will lead to more aircraft noise over the Tri-Valley.
“The noise has gotten more frequent, and I was very surprised to hear that the plan was to make it even more so,” said Krueger, who pointed to a flight track of an aircraft flying circles over the airport. “Ultimately, this is not transportation. It is what somebody wanted to do and LVK (Livermore Airport) is not going to say one word to the operator, or the pilot about flying for literally hours, over and over and over again, over a residential neighborhood.”
But Tyler White, pilot, Pleasanton resident, and president of the Flying Particles flying club at Livermore, explained that the laps in the sky arise out of a need for safety.
“The reason we’re doing that is, first of all, if we’re training new pilots, it takes hundreds of landings and takeoffs for someone to learn to land,” said White. “It’s the hardest thing to learn; it’s the hardest thing to teach.”
And once learned, the skills remain “perishable,” requiring regular practice to maintain proficiency, continued White.
“I’ve been flying for 50 years,” he said. “I’m not doing it because it’s particularly fun to do. I’m doing it because I need to do that to be a safe pilot. … Livermore Airport is part of a whole aviation ecosystem. When people go flying on an airliner somewhere, on vacation or on business, their pilot probably learned at a place like Livermore.”
While federal law prohibits the city from denying airport access to aircraft, the airport publishes a voluntary night-flying curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., along with recommended procedures for noise reduction, according to the airport’s website.
“Each pilot based at Livermore Airport is provided with a Pilot Information Guide that includes recommended flight patterns and traffic pattern altitudes to reduce noise,” said Egidio. The guide identifies noise-sensitive residential areas and includes other tips for noise reduction.
But the control tower, as it coordinates traffic on a busy day, may give instructions that prioritize safe spacing over preferred routes, Egidio continued.
“As a pilot and as a flight instructor, my primary focus is flight safety,” said White. “If we can fly safely and adhere to those noise abatement guidelines, we do it.”