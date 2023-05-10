Livermore Municipal Airport Building LMA LVK
Photo courtesy of lightspeedaviation.com

LIVERMORE — The comment period for Livermore Airport’s first comprehensive development policy closed on April 24, but a Tri-Valley community group continues to voice concerns that the new policy might invite unrestrained expansion at the airport.

The Livermore Airport Citizen’s Group (LACG), which previously petitioned against a KaiserAir proposal at the airport last year, told The Independent that the new policy removes public transparency from the development process and decouples approvals from aviation demand, effectively increasing aircraft noise for surrounding communities.