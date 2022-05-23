LIVERMORE — A businessman seeking Alameda County’s approval to build a 30-acre composting facility in the unincorporated area east of Livermore found himself with a major decision to make Tuesday – either decrease the amount of waste he plans to treat each day or face rejection.
Michael Harding, president of Biosolids Recycling Inc., who had received unanimous planning commission approval in March for the project on Jess Ranch Road just south of the 580 Freeway, made the case for his business at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, where he faced significant opposition to his plan.
“You have the ability to accept what we’re asking for, or you have the ability to accept a denial, or I’ll provide a third option: If you want to go back and redo your numbers and rethink about this I'm willing to entertain continuing this so that you can make an informed economic decision,” Supervisor David Haubert told Harding.
Harding, representing the applicants Joe and Connie Jess, chose the continuance so he could determine whether his proposal remains financially viable. The Board expects to hear his decision in about a month.
Tuesday’s hearing was sparked by Donna Cabanne, a Livermore resident who often speaks out on development and environmental concerns in East County.
Cabanne took exception to the Planning Commission’s approval, filed a lengthy appeal and made an impassioned case before the panel to stop it or, at least, decrease the amount of waste that could be processed at the facility.
Among her arguments, Cabanne said the facility posed significant health risks to Alameda County residents, affecting the air quality, posing danger to the water supply, and creating the potential for fire.
“Please,” Cabanne said. “You are in charge of the health of all Alameda County residents and you need to take an action that limits the daily tonnage to no more than 500 tons per day.”
The Jess/Harding proposal aimed to create a facility that would accept green waste, food waste, biosolids, untreated scrap wood, natural fire products, non-recyclable paper waste, an inert material, including gypsum and clean construction debris. The facility would create fertilizer and other products to sell to farms in the Central Valley.
Harding proposed to treat a maximum 200,750 tons of waste annually, or about 550 tons a day. However, some days might be lower and others higher, with up to 1,000 tons processed a day
Besides health risks, Cabanne argued the plant violated Measure D requirements to protect agricultural land, would create traffic and air pollution, and wasn’t needed. Alameda County, she said, already has three large composting centers: Waste Management Composting at the Altamont Landfill; Green Vision near Livermore; and Davis Street Recycling and Composting in San Leandro. Combined, those facilities process 1,200 tons of waste a day.
And, she said, composted materials combined with biosolids – human waste – are not allowed for use in any Alameda County city, park, or residence.
“The residents of East County should not have to bear the health risks for a product that can only be used in rural San Joaquin County and the Central Valley,” she said. “This large project will make it impossible for the East County to meet Clean Air Standards of 2017 that will be implemented by the end of 2022.”
Harding disagreed, saying his proposal did not pose health risks to residents.
“The nearest neighbor is over a mile away,” Harding told the supervisors. “The project will provide an in-county solution for an anticipated increase in organics recycling that is being required by the state. Currently, the only large-scale composting facility in Alameda County is located at the Altamont landfill and I believe that facility is at full capacity.”
Besides the Supervisors’ approval, Harding also would require permits to operate from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, the Alameda County Department of Environmental Health, the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle), and the Alameda County Waste Management Authority.
Five people spoke against the facility, encouraging the supervisors to uphold Cabanne’s appeal. Just one spoke in favor.
“It just seems that this department continues to approve projects that will negatively affect the Tri-Valley up to East County. Why is that?” Dublin resident Shirley Lewandowski asked. “We're just trying to live as normal and healthy, and in an area we’d like to protect as much as possible.”
Resident Tamara Reus said the risks to air quality concerned her.
“I understand what it's like to be a parent of someone who has asthma attacks and has to go to the hospital because of that,” she said. “I just don't see any reason that we need to put those kinds of emissions out in our environment for a project where technology is in flux, and there's so many harmful risks involved.”
Despite the negative comments, Haubert said it appeared the project was necessary so that Alameda County would “be taking care of our own mess.” He appeared to be ready to approve it.
Miley, however, said he was swayed by Cabanne and the residents’ comments. He said he would not vote for the plan unless Harding lowered its daily maximum tonnage from 1,000 to no more than 500 a day. He wasn’t concerned about whether that’s enough for the business to succeed.
“I think the applicant would be wise to cut (to) the 500 tons per day,” Miley said.
He added that Harding might not get approval from the other government agencies anyway.
“I’m not concerned about the economics,” Miley said.