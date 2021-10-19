The Alameda County Fair opens this weekend for a 10-day run.
The fair, which normally takes place during the summer, will reflect a fall theme this year, including a Halloween movie series on the concert lawn every evening at 6 p.m.
The movies are free with fair admission and will included family favorites such as "Hocus Pocus," "Beetlejuice," and "The Addams Family."
“We couldn’t be more enthusiastic about what the fair has in store this year,” said Tiffany Cadrette, marketing and communications manager for the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton. “The fair is such a time-honored tradition in our community and we know how much it was missed last year.”
In addition to traditional activities, including exhibits, carnival rides, strolling entertainment, and food, the fair will offer nightly concerts featuring such bands as Smash Mouth, Night Ranger, WAR, The Garth Guy, and Journey Revisited.
The Stella Artois Grandstand will welcome the Imperial Knights Extreme Medieval Stunt Show, a theatrical full contact jousting performance, along with daily exhibitions of FMX freestyle motocross.
The fair will be open from 3-10 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is $18 for adults and $15 for youths and seniors. Children under 6, along with veterans and active-duty military with valid ID, are free. Tickets will be sold by the day and the fair will limit capacity to enhance safety.
Per state and county regulations, all fairgoers ages 2 and up must wear facemasks indoors. Facemasks are optional for outdoor activities.
For more information, including show schedules, and to purchase tickets, go to annual.alamedacountyfair.com.