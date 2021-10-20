LIVERMORE — The Alameda County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) will soon occupy one of Livermore Municipal Airport’s biggest hangars to conduct its aviation operations.
Interim Airport Manager Sean Moran said at the city's Airport Commission meeting on Oct. 11 that ACSO, the Mountain Cascade construction company, and Bay Area Flying Club recently accepted offers to lease three of the airport’s larger hangars. A fourth hangar that became available in July was leased to Vision Helicopters Inc.
The Livermore airport has 22 city-owned enclosed hangars, a city document said.
ACSO already has utilized the airport for its Cessna fixed-wing aircraft and its recently acquired Bell 505 Jet Ranger helicopter, but now will rent one of the facility's 3,600-square-foot hangars.
"We are going to take the opportunity to move into it for more space," said ACSO Sgt. Ray Kelly, a department spokesman. "The helicopter and the new plane have been absolutely amazing over the course of the last several months.”
The chopper, a $3 million purchase with a $1 million added camera, is a first for the ACSO, which in the past partnered with Contra Costa County for helicopter operations.
"It's going to be a great tool for the county," Kelly said. "We can be anywhere in the county in a matter of minutes."
Kelly said the chopper (known as ALCO 1) and plane (called ALCO 2) have recently assisted deputies on the ground in multiple pursuits, a carjacking and a robbery in Newark. The helicopter has enabled deputies to follow fleeing suspects from the air instead of endangering motorists with ground pursuits.
The helicopter also has increased the ability to make arrests of hiding suspects, he said.
"The thing has been a lifesaver," Kelly said. "It reduces public safety risk."
Kelly said the Bell operates quietly and many people don't notice it.
The ACSO also operates a drone fleet.
During Monday's meeting, Moran said it's rare for airport hangars to become available.
In other Airport Commission news, the city received 479 complaints about noise in August, up from the 201 and 270 in July and June, respectively, but lower than the 603 in May, 509 in April and 605 in March.
Of the complaints, 255 came from Pleasanton residents, 215 from Livermore and nine from Dublin and other areas, Moran said.
Thirty percent of the complaints — 144 — were about operations from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
According to the numbers, the top complaint concerned an Aug. 9 jet departure at 3:27 a.m.
“Jet flying overhead WAY before suggested fly hours,” a Pleasanton resident wrote in one of 12 complaints. “Please issue a warning and remind them that they are jerks for flying that early. Perhaps they would like to experience what it's like to be woken up by a loud jet overhead.”
The city said the aircraft operator would receive a letter requesting it adhere to the "Voluntary Restraint from Night Flying" policy to refrain from operating between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Moran noted that 60 of the Livermore complaints came from two households and 70 of the Pleasanton complaints originated from two households. Five of the nine Dublin calls came from two households.