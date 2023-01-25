LOGO - Eden Housing.jpg

LIVERMORE – An Alameda County Superior Court judge on Jan. 19 rejected a community group’s arguments that the Livermore city clerk should be required to continue processing a referendum petition submitted in July 2022 containing more than 8,000 signatures. The referendum would have enabled citizens to vote on whether the sale of the city-owned downtown property to Eden Housing should go forward as specified in the city council’s May 24, 2022 resolution.

In a nine-page order following months of litigation, Judge Michael Markman ruled that City Clerk Marie Weber acted within the law when she declined to process Move Eden Housing’s (MEH) signatures seeking the citywide vote. Weber at the time said the city council’s approval to sell land for the project to Eden was an administrative act — not a legislative act — and therefore not eligible for a public vote.