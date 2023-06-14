LOGO - Alameda County Seal

LIVERMORE — The Alameda County Board of Supervisors appeared poised last week to approve a 47-acre cemetery outside the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) north of the 580 freeway near Livermore after the developer agreed to downsize buildings on the site to comply with Measure D.

Although the group behind the project believes it might soon become a reality, the compromise on building size might not be enough to sway community groups opposed to the plan for additional reasons.