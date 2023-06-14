LIVERMORE — The Alameda County Board of Supervisors appeared poised last week to approve a 47-acre cemetery outside the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) north of the 580 freeway near Livermore after the developer agreed to downsize buildings on the site to comply with Measure D.
Although the group behind the project believes it might soon become a reality, the compromise on building size might not be enough to sway community groups opposed to the plan for additional reasons.
The supervisors, in a 4-0 vote June 8 with Supervisor Keith Carson absent, pushed the final decision on approving Monte Vista Memorial Gardens to their Aug. 10 meeting to make sure designs for a mortuary, chapel, processing area and crematory at the cemetery are no larger than 12,000 square feet.
“I do think that we are closer,” said Ronald Kahn, CEO/manager of the Magen David Memorial Investment Group and a director/board member of Monte Vista Memorial Investment Group. “The difficult thing is that anything can happen right now, but it seems to be moving in the right direction – that there is recognition for the need for the cemetery. We are trying to do the best we can for the area to provide an asset to the community of some infrastructure that’s truly needed.”
In delaying a decision for two months, the board did not act on two appeals requesting that they reject the project from going forward as approved last year by the county’s planning commission. The Friends of Livermore (FOL) and Friends of Open Space and Vineyards (FOV) filed a joint appeal, and the City of Livermore filed a second.
FOL, a community group opposed to the cemetery development plan, issued a statement Monday that argued the buildings are for urban uses and violate Measure D, a voter-approved initiative in 2000 that maintains strict provisions to protect open space and agricultural land from urban sprawl.
“Friends of Livermore is disappointed the supervisors do not believe the large mortuary building and funeral pavilion are urban uses not allowed outside the urban growth boundary of Measure D,” the FOL statement said. “All of the environmental groups that testified at the appeal hearing – Sierra Club, Save Mount Diablo, Ohlone Audubon Society, as well as appellants Friends of Open Space and Vineyards and Friends of Livermore – believe these uses violate Measure D.”
FOL said it “remains to be seen when a revised development plan is presented in August just what size the buildings actually are, and if the method of calculating size is based on gross building square footage as required by the East County Area Plan.”
“It is clear to us that since the zoning ordinance defines buildings as any structures erected for the support, shelter or enclosure of persons, animals or property, and even includes swimming pools as buildings, that the proposed mausoleums and columbaria must be included in the calculation of total building square footage,” FOL said. “It is implausible that swimming pools and storage sheds count as buildings, but 18 x 18 x 8-foot mausoleum structures that hold human remains (property of the families) do not. The notion that these sacred buildings should be considered landscaping features as the applicant suggested at the appeal hearing is patently absurd.”
The supervisors indicated that if the cemetery developer complies with decreasing the buildings from their planned 20,000-square-feet, they will deny the joint appeal from FOL and FOV, and another from the City of Livermore, to stop the current development plan. The proposed cemetery is located in county territory just outside the UGB north of the Livermore city limits, and governed by Measure D.
If approved, Monte Vista will be open to all denominations, but will have about 5-acres designated specifically for Jewish burials. Jewish residents currently must travel some 40 miles from the Tri-Valley to the nearest Jewish burial ground.
“I am really committed to doing the best project possible,” Kahn said. “If part of that means modifying the size of the building, we will do that.”
Approved by the county’s planning commission in December 2022, the cemetery would be built on about half of a 104-acre parcel at 3656 Las Colina Road. The area is agriculturally designated land adjacent to the 580 Freeway between the North Livermore Avenue and North First Street exits. The land is currently used for cattle grazing.
As originally planned, the cemetery would include a two-story 16,180-square-foot building containing a mortuary, funeral home, offices and crematorium, as well as a 3,440-square-foot single-story pavilion.
Following its approval at the planning commission in December 2022, the community groups FOL and FOV, along with the city, appealed the decision to the Board of Supervisors, stating that the project violated Measure D. The board held its appeal hearing at its June planning meeting.
During a presentation on June 8, Susan Bradford, an attorney for the two community groups, argued the cemetery plan was inconsistent with Measure D, including provisions that properties designated as Large Parcel Agriculture sites have restrictions on use, building size and intensity. She said the cemetery is not agricultural-related or compatible with agriculture; does not meet the requirement that buildings be on no more than 2-acres; and that the buildings failed to adhere to floor area ratio (FAR) rules that they not be larger than the maximum 12,000-square-feet allowed.
Bradford also contended the proposed funeral home is not for public or quasi-public use as required, because it will have private ownership; and that a mausoleum is a building that adds to the square-footage. It is not a wall or landscaping as the developer claimed.
“We feel very strongly that the proposal for a cemetery and the funeral home is not consistent with agricultural use,” Bradford said. “A cemetery of itself is not, strictly speaking, consistent with agriculture, in the sense that you are never going to get back in agricultural production land that you’d have invested with your loved ones as a burial ground.”
Bradford also took issue with county staff who told Kahn and the cemetery proponents that the calculation to achieve the maximum 12,000-square-feet rule did not include the extra space for bathrooms, storage areas and other ancillary rooms.
“Our main concern is Measure D,” Bradford said. “We’re concerned that the position of the staff and the proponents finding ways to creatively interpret Measure D to allow larger buildings for urban uses that its spirit and purpose and letter did not actually allow is concerning. Trying to shoehorn a commercial funeral home into an agricultural land use designation, we think, is a bad project.”
During his appeal, Livermore’s Planning Manager Steve Stewart argued a cemetery just outside the city’s border violated the area’s urban growth boundary.
“In the city’s interpretation, this is an urban use,” Stewart said. “This would be better located in an urban area of unincorporated Alameda County, or within city jurisdiction, rather than on the city’s edge in the agricultural and sensitive species habitat on the city’s edge.”
Dick Schneider, a co-author of Measure D, said that FOL and FOV contend that if the mortuary and funeral pavilion are removed from the site, then the remaining buildings, including the mausoleums and columbaria, can be located within a 2-acre development envelope as required by Measure D.
“The total square footage of all buildings would also have to be no more than 12,000 square feet as required by ECAP (East County Area Plan) Policy 335,” Schneider said. “If all of those conditions are met, we wouldn’t oppose a cemetery project in that location.”
Defending his proposal, Kahn said the cemetery and structures were necessary for a growing region with a variety of cultures. The vision, he said, is to “create an environmentally friendly development with extensive water conservation and reuse, drought-resistant landscaping, solar power and green building practices.”
“Our goal is to develop and build a state of the art funeral resting place and funeral home to support the needs of the Tri-Valley region,” Kahn said. He said land covered with natural grasses and graves did not constitute urban sprawl and explained that the buildings were needed at the cemetery site because people wanting funeral services prefer them at one location.
He refuted allegations that the crematorium would lead to poor air quality and took issue with those who referred to the mortuary, chapel and offices as an “event center.”
During public comments, 18 people, including members of FOL and FOV, encouraged the board to support their appeals to reject the development as planned. Seven people spoke in favor of allowing it to go forward.
Rabbi Raleigh Resnick of Chabad of the Tri-Valley called the project “generational” because of limited opportunities for Jewish burial in the East Bay. He said there are no Jewish burial grounds in Fremont, Union City, Newark, Dublin and Pleasanton, and only a strip at Roselawn Cemetery in Livermore that is mostly filled. He added that an important part of a Jewish cemetery is having the mortuary and chapel on-site.
“Burying our loved ones and escorting them on their final journey is a very sacred and essential part of life,” Resnick said. “This is really an important thing that we need for our community.”
Another speaker who identified himself as “Larry,” a Livermore resident for 45 years, said it was important for the local Jewish community to have a facility that can provide traditional burial requirements that are thousands of years old, and one that is closer than an hour drive.
“It’s considered to be quite a mitzvah in our tradition, a blessing, for loved ones to visit their folks that have died,” he said.
Some opponents of the Monte Vista plan indicated they were against the development in its entirety, while others said they were only against the size of the buildings and the mortuary and funeral pavilion at the site because they violated Measure D.
David Furst, of FOV, said the board should not be distracted by irrelevant arguments about whether the Tri-Valley needed a cemetery or a Jewish burial ground.
“The issue is whether the proposal is permitted under Measure D, and we believe it is not,” Furst said. “The addition of any event center, sales office, crematorium or buildings that are urban buildings are not permitted on ag land.”
Calling herself a “vigilant protector” of Measure D and a supporter of FOL and FOV, Dublin resident Shirley Lewandowski urged the board to deny the project. She called it an “open space intrusion.”
“This project doesn’t qualify under Measure D as large parcel agricultural use,” Lewandowski said.
Livermore resident Johnna Thompson encouraged the board to uphold Measure D’s provisions.
“While the cemetery itself may be compatible with agriculture, the commercial development in this project is not,” Thompson said.”Voters passed Measure D to preserve and protect agricultural and open space in Alameda County, and then they elected you to uphold its provisions, not to circumvent them.”
Livermore resident Carol Silva said she opposed the project as planned and suggested the planning commission be restructured because the development never should have reached the Board of Supervisors.
“I do not oppose having an appropriately sized 20-acre cemetery, nor do I oppose the cemetery’s section in support of Jewish burials,” Silva said. “I oppose the project’s event center, crematorium, and the service support buildings that have nothing to do with agriculture. I oppose the current proposal because it is in conflict with Measure D, the East County Area Plan (ECAP), the City of Livermore General Plan, the North Livermore Urban Growth Boundary Initiative, and the Scenic Corridor Policy.”
As the supervisors began discussing whether to deny or rule in favor of the appeals, it appeared Supervisors Lena Tam and Elisa Marquez were set to vote in favor of the plan. Supervisor Nate Miley, however, said he wanted the project downsized, along with broadening conservational protections on the property. Concerned about whether approving the cemetery project as planned would result in a lawsuit over Measure D, Supervisor David Haubert requested a meeting with his colleagues behind closed doors to consult the county attorney.
Hearing the supervisors’ comments after the closed session, Kahn told the panel he could resolve the issue with an alternate plan that would meet the 12,000-square-foot requirement for buildings. He said he would work with the groups and county staff before the next board meeting to comply with Measure D.
That prompted the board to postpone the final decision until their August meeting.
In an interview, Kahn said his group could get below 12,000-square-feet by eliminating the building’s second floor and basement, and reducing the size of a pavilion.
“We believe we’re bringing a really valuable asset to the community and I’m still very optimistic that we’re gonna get it done,” Kahn said. “I think we’re demonstrating that we are trying to be as flexible as we can to bring a viable project to the table that satisfies as many people as possible and meets Measure D as best as possible. And go from there.”
Even with the building size reduction, concerns regarding Measure D violations remained among the community groups. The City of Livermore did not respond to a question regarding its stance on the appeal following Kahn’s statement that he intended to downsize the buildings.