The Amador Valley girls volleyball team defeated the Dougherty Valley Wildcats 3-0 on Oct. 13. The Dons improved to 20-4 with the win.
The first set was back and forth with both teams scoring in spots. The Dons would control the set and would win 25-21.
The Dons put on a defensive showcase in the second set. They allowed just seven points en route to a 25-7 victory in the second set.
The third set was more of the same from the Dons. Their defense led them to a 25-18 set victory and a game win.
Amador senior Madison May led with 12 kills in three sets played. Junior Katie O’Sullivan led the Dons with 14 digs.
The Dons will finish the regular season facing Foothill High School on Oct. 20.