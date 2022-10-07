The Amador Valley girls volleyball team defeated the Carondelet Cougars 3-0 on Sept. 29. The Dons picked up their 15th win of the season with the victory.
Junior Madison May led the Dons in kills with 14. Sophomore Charlotte Kelly recorded 12 kills to go along with a kill percentage of 66.7%.
Junior Katie O’Sullivan had four aces and had a serve percentage of 92.9%.
The Dons started the first set off strong, winning 25-13. The Dons attack was on full display as they cruised to a first set victory.
The Dons replicated that success in the second set. They kept their foot on the gas and won 25-17.
The Cougars made the third set interesting early, but the Dons would eventually pull out the win 25-17.
The Dons improved to 15-1 with the win and are currently in first place in the East Bay Athletic League standings. They will face Livermore High School at home on Oct. 6.