The Amador Valley boys’ soccer team defeated Castro Valley High School 2-1 on Dec. 12. The Dons moved to 3-2 on the season with the win.
The Dons and Trojans kept it tight in the first half as each team scored a goal. Going into the halftime break, the match was tied at one a piece.
The Dons broke away in the second half scoring a goal to take a one-point advantage. Their tough defense limited the Trojans and Amador snuck away with a win on the road.
The Dons held the Trojans to just 1 of 7 on shots on goal and limited Castro Valley’s opportunities on the offensive end.
With the win, the Dons bounced back after their previous loss to Freedom High School in the game before. Amador has won 3 of their last four matches.
Up next, the Dons will go on the road to face cross-town rival Foothill High School on Jan. 3.