The Amador Valley girls’ volleyball team defeated Dublin High 3-0 on Sept. 8 at home. The Dons remain undefeated and move to 5-0 on the season. The Gaels lose their first game of the year and fall to 1-1.
The Dons took control of the first set early and won 25-18.
The second set was much of the same for the Dons as they won 25-17. Errors and the Dons’ attack on the offensive end proved too much for Dublin in the second set.
The third set was the closest set in the game. Amador and Dublin went back and forth with both teams scoring at a high pace.
The Dons’ offense took over late, however and took the third set 25-22, giving them the win.
The Dons will play their next game at home against Monte Vista on Sept. 15. The Gaels will play their next game at home against Livermore High on Sept. 20.