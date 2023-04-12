The Amador Valley High School baseball team went 4-0 in the Fresno High Easter Classic in Fresno, California from April 3-5. The Dons defeated Madera High School in their last game of the tournament.
In the first game of the tournament, Amador defeated Clovis North High School 8-0. Led by pitcher Oliver de la Torre, the Dons easily shut out the Broncos in their opening round matchup.
De la Torre pitched seven innings and allowed just four hits while striking out nine batters en route to win.
Amdor’s second game of the tournament had them matched up with Hoover High School from Fresno. In a hard fought game, the Dons came out victorious with a 4-2 win.
Amador was led by excellent pitching once again as senior pitcher Brady Lederer pitched all seven innings, allowing just six hits and two runs.
In the third game of the tournament, the Dons faced Highland High School from Bakersfield, California. Amdor once again shut out another team, winning over the Scots 8-0.
A four-run second inning gave the Dons control of the game as they amassed a 5-0 lead at that point of the game.
De la Torre came up big again for the Dons, this time on the offensive end. The senior recorded two RBI’s for Amador. In this game, seven different batters recorded an RBI.
The Dons’ final game of the tournament came against Madera High School. The Dons easily took their final game in Fresno 8-1.
Senior Tyler Kubo had a near-perfect day, batting 4 for 4 with three RBIs and a triple. Junior pitcher Matthew Foley pitched all seven innings in the win while striking out four batters and allowing just two hits.
With the four wins in Fresno, the Dons extended their winning streak to eight and are currently 11-1 on the season. They will face Dublin High School on April 14 at home.