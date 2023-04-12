LOGO - Amador Valley High School AVHS

The Amador Valley High School baseball team went 4-0 in the Fresno High Easter Classic in Fresno, California from April 3-5. The Dons defeated Madera High School in their last game of the tournament.

In the first game of the tournament, Amador defeated Clovis North High School 8-0. Led by pitcher Oliver de la Torre, the Dons easily shut out the Broncos in their opening round matchup.