The Amador Valley High School baseball team defeated College Park High School 3-2 on March 31. The Dons extended their winning streak to four with the win.
Amador junior Riley Borges batted 2 for 3 while recording Amador’s only RBI. Dons’ junior pitcher Matthew Foley pitched all seven innings for Amador, striking out eight batters while allowing just one earned run.
The game showcased both team’s high level of defense through the first three innings. Neither team scored, which was fueled by each team’s bullpen.
In the fourth inning, the Falcons put the game’s first run on the board and took a 1-0 lead. In the top of the fifth, College Park put up another run to give them a 2-0 edge over the Dons on Amador’s home turf.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Dons got back in the game as they scored two runs to tie the game 2-2. Amador got the decisive run in the bottom of the sixth to take its first lead of the game 3-2.
The Dons shut out the Falcons in the top of the seventh inning and defended home turf as they got a comeback win over College Park.
The Dons improved to 7-1 on the season and currently sit fourth in the East Bay Athletic League standings. They will face Dublin High School on the road on April 12.