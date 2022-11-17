The Amador Valley High School girls’ water polo team defeated Redwood High School 5-3 in the North Coast Section Division II quarterfinals on Nov. 9 and then advanced to the NCS championships on Nov. 12 where they were defeated by Las Lomas High School 6-5 in a heartbreaking match.
The Dons started off strong against Las Lomas as they went into the halftime break up 3-1. The Knights would come out of the third quarter strong, going on a 3-1 run to go up 4-3 with three minutes left in the third quarter.