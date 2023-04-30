LIVERMORE – The recent Amador Valley-Granada series showed how fast the standings can change in East Bay Athletic League baseball.

Granada had a two-game lead over Amador Valley entering the teams’ series on April 26 and 28. But Amador Valley swept the series and is now tied with Granada and Foothill for the second-best EBAL record entering the final week of the regular season. De La Salle has the top league record (10-1).