LIVERMORE – The recent Amador Valley-Granada series showed how fast the standings can change in East Bay Athletic League baseball.
Granada had a two-game lead over Amador Valley entering the teams’ series on April 26 and 28. But Amador Valley swept the series and is now tied with Granada and Foothill for the second-best EBAL record entering the final week of the regular season. De La Salle has the top league record (10-1).
“Today was huge,” said Amador Valley coach Lou Cesario after his team’s 6-3 win on Friday at Granada. “I was really proud of them. We came out early and then they answered and then we settled in.”
Entering the final week of the regular season, Amador Valley, Granada and Foothill all have 7-4 league records.
In Friday’s game, Amador Valley (16-4 overall) loaded the bases in the top of the first inning before a sacrifice fly by Matthew Foley gave the Dons a 1-0 advantage. Granada (16-6 overall) answered with a run in the bottom of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Colin Johnston.
Granada took a 3-1 lead in the second on a two-run single by Jason Krakoski. But after that hit, Amador Valley pitcher Foley retired seven batters in a row and 10 out of the next 11 in his five-inning stint. He allowed only two earned runs and five hits in those five innings.
The key inning offensively for Amador Valley was the fourth.
Oliver de la Torre led off with an infield single, and Foley followed with a sacrifice bunt, moving de la Torre to second. Jonathan Sheppard had an infield single to put runners on the corners.
With two outs, Ross Kobayashi walked to load the bases. Evan Berry, the team’s No. 9 hitter Friday, hit the first pitch he saw to right field for a two-run single to tie the score at three.
“The bottom of our lineup, probably since Fresno (a tournament in early April), have really turned it on,” Cesario said.
Tyler Kubo followed Berry by smashing a two-run double to center field to give Amador Valley the lead to stay at 5-3. The senior also retired all three batters he faced, two by strikeout, in the seventh to notch a save. Brady Lederer added a scoreless inning in the sixth on the mound for the Dons.
The final run of the game was a leadoff home run in the fifth inning by Mitchell Kreider, his third of the season. Kreider was 2 for 4 in the game, and de la Torre and Sheppard also had two hits.
In left field, Amador Valley’s Braden Whitworth had a number of catches, including one near the outfield fence for the first out of the sixth inning. The senior ended up with seven outfield putouts in the game.
“He’s a great athlete,” said Cesario about Whitworth. “Left field is a tough place because of the sun; he handled it great. He was nails.”
Granada’s Peyton Richards also made a great running catch near the right field fence in the third inning. Teammate Denny Derham was 2 for 3 at the plate with a run scored. Bryce Berry and Carter March combined for 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief pitching for the Matadors.
“I felt like we hit the ball pretty hard and they made some good plays on us. I like the way we approach the game, it’s just one of those baseball games where it seems like every time we got a rally going, it was with two outs and sometimes that’s a little bit too late,” said Granada coach Corrigan Willis. “I have 100-percent confidence in our guys. We pitch well, they have a good idea at the plate what they’re doing, it’s just a matter of day-to-day in this league. You could end up on the short end of the stick anytime.”
In the series opener on April 26, it was a pitching duel between two of the best in the Bay Area, de la Torre and Granada’s Joshua Morano. Amador Valley won 3-0 with all of the runs produced in the bottom of the sixth inning. In his six innings of work, de la Torre allowed only four hits and had eight strikeouts and three walks. Lederer finished up with a hitless seventh for a save.
Kobayashi was 3 for 3, including a double, and he also drove in a run. Whitworth had a triple and two RBI. Berry, de la Torre and Riley Borges all had two hits. Ben Johnston was 2 for 3 for Granada.