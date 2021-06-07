The Amador Valley High School girls water polo team wrapped up its season in convincing style last week with a 15-1 win over the Foothill Falcons.
Led by co-captains Sophie Keegan and Lauren Reilly, the Matadors finished with a perfect 6-0 record in East Bay Athletic League (EBAL) competition and 12-3 overall. With Erin Brown at goalie, they outscored their competition 96-4.
"I'm so proud of the girls and what they accomplished,” said Coach Tim Reilly. “Training for a season that may never happen took true discipline. As a coach it was very special to watch the girls support each other throughout the school year. Mental and physical health during the pandemic is so important and these girls were there for one another.”
Lauren Reilly was named to the EBAL first team. Brown was named to the second team, while Evelyn McLaughlin was an honorable mention.