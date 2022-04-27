LIVERMORE — Following the comments of numerous public speakers, the city council this week unanimously agreed to add an “Unsafe Storage of Firearms” provision to address the safe storage of firearms in private residences.
The vote amended the Livermore Municipal Code’s existing Public Nuisances chapter, which, on the topic of firearm safety, previously only referenced firearm dealers conducting business within the city, Captain Matthew Sarsfield said.
“Though there’s a penal code section that addresses a gun owner's responsibility to secure the firearms, it only applies to those that know — or reasonably know or should know — that a child is likely to gain access to a firearm,” Sarsfield said during the April 25 meeting. “Amending and adding unsafe storage of firearms to the public nuisance ordinance addresses the safe storage of a firearm in a residence and gives law enforcement officers another tool to protect and prevent children from accessing unsecured firearms.”
Failure to secure a firearm, Sarsfield explained, could result in citations and fines.
All of the public speakers, along with those who submitted their comments ahead of the meeting, spoke in favor of the amendment. Many said they were members of the Livermore Valley Moms Demand Action group, which advocates for “gun sense in America.” Others noted that they were parents or grandparents of children in Livermore and strongly backed the measure to promote gun safety.
“I learned that annually more than 3,000 children and teens are shot and killed, and 15,000 more are shot and bulleted … I also learned that two older children die every day in this country by suicide from an unsecured firearm they obtained from the home,” said speaker Jeannie Dodds, who identified herself as the lead for Livermore Valley Moms Demand Action. “We can be both respectful of a person’s right to own a firearm and protect our community.”
Mayor Bob Woerner thanked the group for being involved and active.
“I want to just say that I really appreciate the community group here for bringing this to our attention and working with our attorney's office and police department to craft a good ordinance,” Woerner said. “This service is an example for not only on this issue, but we’ve had other issues around the anti-vaping. And so you, again, demonstrate the value of being involved, active, and that you can make a difference, and you did.”
In other action, the city council also unanimously approved its FY2022-23 Annual Action Plan, which identifies the city’s goals, priorities and implementation to serve Livermore’s low-income residents. The vote also authorized the plan’s submittal to Alameda County for inclusion with the Alameda County HOME Consortium report and submission to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Amy Walker, management analyst, explained that since Livermore receives funds from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) — from HUD — and HOME Investment Partnership, it must complete the plan to identify federal, state and local resources that the city will utilize.
Councilmember Robert Carling thanked the staff members for their work in seeking outside sources to help the low-income population in Livermore.
“I want to congratulate all of them for the fine work they do,” Carling said. “I hope that the community recognizes that we try to take care of all people that live within the borders of this fine City of Livermore.”