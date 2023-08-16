LIVERMORE — California’s 1st District Court of Appeal has rejected Save North Livermore Valley’s (SNLV) appeal to overturn Alameda County’s approval of the 347-acre Aramis solar farm, paving the way for the project’s development.
In a 30-page opinion issued Aug. 9, Justices Teri L. Jackson, Mark B. Simons and Danny Y. Chou denied all of SNLV’s arguments, saying the county acted appropriately in 2021 when supervisors approved the electricity generating facility that is expected to create enough energy to power 25,000 Bay Area homes — 75% in San Francisco and 25% in the Tri-Valley.
The judges’ ruling affirmed an earlier Alameda County Superior Court judges’ ruling that also rejected SNLV’s claims that the project violates Measure D, which voters approved in 2000 to prevent urban sprawl and protect open space and agricultural land.
SNLV attorney Robert Selna said it was too early to know whether his clients would seek an appeal to the California Supreme Court.
Marisa Mitchell, a principal with Intersect Power, and Andrew Sabey, an attorney who represented the company and the county during litigation, did not respond to requests for comment.
Gaining county approval, Intersect Power’s Aramis Solar Energy Generation and Storage Project was enabled to build on unincorporated agricultural land off Livermore Avenue and Manning Road about 2.5 miles north of the Livermore city limits.
Intersect Power and proponents believe the renewable energy facility will be an asset for Northern California in the battle against climate change. The 100-megawatt storage facility will have 267,000 solar panels spread across its acreage. Proponents, who include residents, labor unions and county officials, contend the project will help California meet its carbon neutrality goals.
SNLV, the Ohlone Audubon Society, and a fellow organization, Friends of Open Space and Vineyards FOSV), say they support solar power generation, but filed a lawsuit to stop the project from going forward because they believe the Aramis plant will negatively affect the environment and natural habitat, in addition to destroying scenic beauty.
The organizations contend the Aramis facility never should have received a conditional use permit because solar farms and battery storage are not allowed under the East County Area Plan (ECAP) and Measure D for areas zoned for agriculture.
Selna argued before the Appellate judges on July 27, that Measure D’s Policy 13 restricts development of infrastructure outside the urban growth boundary in East County unless it benefits the East County. The Aramis project, he said, violates Policy 13 because 75% of the generated power will be sold to CleanPowerSF for use in San Francisco.
Calling Policy 13 fundamental to restraining development in the East County, Selna told the judges that the Aramis solar facility was so densely packed, it was not “limited infrastructure” and violated the purpose of Measure D.
Selna also disputed Sabey’s contention that two previous decisions to approve the Green Volts solar project in 2008 and Cool Earth project in 2011 served as precedent for allowing such facilities to be located in land designated as “Large Parcel Agriculture (LPA)” under the county’s General Plan and ECAP. Selna contended the Green Volts decision was made by a Planning Commission, not a legislative board, and could not be applied to new projects.
In their lengthy ruling, the Appellate Court agreed with the county board that the project was similar to other uses allowed in LPA and water management areas in the county, including wind farms, quarries and public uses.
The judges also rejected the groups’ contention that the project could impact water quality and floodplain maintenance policies; ruled that the board’s reliance on the Green Volts and Cool Earth decisions was proper; and said the project was allowable in the agriculture zone.
“We find the board’s determination that the project (is) inconsistent with uses in the agricultural zoning district is not clearly erroneous or unauthorized and the record contains substantial evidence supporting the board’s determination,” the ruling written by Jackson said.
The judges also disagreed with the groups’ contention that the facility’s battery storage component was prohibited in the agricultural zone. The judges said the battery storage component was part of the overall project.