LIVERMORE — California’s 1st District Court of Appeal has rejected Save North Livermore Valley’s (SNLV) appeal to overturn Alameda County’s approval of the 347-acre Aramis solar farm, paving the way for the project’s development.

In a 30-page opinion issued Aug. 9, Justices Teri L. Jackson, Mark B. Simons and Danny Y. Chou denied all of SNLV’s arguments, saying the county acted appropriately in 2021 when supervisors approved the electricity generating facility that is expected to create enough energy to power 25,000 Bay Area homes — 75% in San Francisco and 25% in the Tri-Valley.