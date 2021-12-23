Three swimmers with the Livermore Aquacowboys set personal bests at the Winter Junior National Championships West, held earlier this month in Austin, Texas.
Abigail Herscu finished 17th in the women’s 100-yard breaststroke, with a personal-best time of 1:01.97 in the finals. She also placed 15th in the women’s 200-yard breaststroke with a finals time of 2:15.1.
Jack Hendrick finished 15th in the men’s 1650-yard freestyle, with a finals time of 15:32.49, and finished 20th in the men’s 500-yard freestyle, with a finals time of 4:26.90. Both times were personal bests.
Jacques Grove placed 17th in the men’s 200-yard butterfly, with a personal-best time of 1:48.18 in the finals.
The Livermore Aquacowboys finished 34th overall based on the performances of its three swimmers.