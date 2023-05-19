The Livermore Aquacowboys (LAC) high school swimmers made waves at the recent CIF Championships and North Coast and San Joaquin High School Championships! At the state championships, Jack Hendrick placed 2nd overall in the 500 freestyle and 13th overall in the 200 freestyle. LAC also had relay athletes representing Granada High School and Amador Valley High School at the state championships. Notable swims at NCS and San Joaquin high school championships included Jack Hendrick who placed 1st in the 500 freestyle and 5th in the 200 freestyle, Tyler Laymon who placed 2nd in the 100 breaststroke and 8th in the 200 individual medley, Tyler Ortiz who placed 8th in the 500 freestyle and 10th in the 200 freestyle, Lilli Chau who placed 12th in the 200 individual medley, Cassie Clark who placed 15th in the 500 freestyle, and Bhavana Vishwanath who placed 14th in the 100 backstroke.
