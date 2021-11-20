Swimmers with the Livermore AquaCowboys left their mark on the meet in Concord, this month, including first place finishes by both the girls’ and boys’ 400-yard medley relay teams.
Faye Jensen, 15, Abigail Herscu, 17, Maggie Robinson, 16, and Minh-Nha Kawamura, 16, captured the girls medley relay with a time of 3:51.92.
Four 16-year-olds, Jacques Grove, Jack Davis, Jack Hendrick and Marcu Holunga, took the boys medley relay with a time of 3:40.63.
Hendrick also took first place in the boys 500-yard freestyle (4:32.47) and 1000-yard freestyle (9:23.36) events, fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and eighth in the 200-yard backstroke.
Two of his relay teammates also had top 10 finishes in several individual events.
Grove finished first in the 200-yard backstroke (1:50.47) and eighth in the 100-yard backstroke, while Holunga finished second to Hendrick in both the 500-yard and 1000-yard freestyle events.
For the girls, Kawamura also finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly, sixth in the 200-yard backstroke, eighth in the 100-yard backstroke, and 10th in the 100-yard freestyle. Herscu took second in the 100-yard breaststroke and third in the 200-yard breaststroke.
The AquaCowboys coaches said 19 swimmers achieved personal bests at the meet, including Davis, Hendrick, Marcu Holunga, Saveta Holunga, Cheryl Schwabenland, Grove, Sebastian Santiago, Tyler Ortiz, Gabby Kleman, Lillian Chau, Jensen, Kawamura, Eva Kaye, Waseem Zeid, Robinson, Savannah Evans, Josie Clark, Cassie Clark and Mica Szymanski.
Nearly 300 swimmers from 35 from swim clubs competed in the Pacific Swimming Association-sanctioned meet, which was hosted by the Terrapins Swim Club Nov. 5 through Nov. 7 at the Concord Community Swimming Pool.