LIVERMORE — Despite an Alameda County judge’s decision last week to reject a lawsuit aiming to stop an energy company from building a 347-acre utility-scale solar farm along a scenic route in North Livermore, the battle to prevent the project might be far from over.
Attorneys and members of grassroots organizations who filed the case are scheduled to meet Friday to discuss the likelihood that they will appeal Judge Evelio Grillo’s ruling to the California First District Court of Appeal.
Chris O’Brien, leader of the group Save North Livermore Valley (SNLV), put the chance of an appeal at 95%.
“Needless to say, we were disappointed in the judge's ruling. However, it was anticipated based on his preliminary ruling,” O’Brien said. “I can't speak for the meeting, but I'm fairly certain that we will be appealing.”
Attorneys have until the end of July to file their legal briefs.
During the case, Grillo said that a higher court might ultimately overturn his decision and let voters decide the “bigger picture” of whether the Aramis plant should be built.
"The big picture is should the voters have a chance to weigh in on whether or not there is going to be a big field of solar panels in an agriculture area," Grillo said at the time.
Discussing the case, O’Brien said Grillo’s ruling “glossed over” voter-approved Measure D, an initiative passed in 2000 to protect open space and agricultural land from urban sprawl.
“It barely talks about Measure D, which is kind of the defining, or one of the defining issues, as to development in North Livermore, and I think that we'll have a very good shot on appeal,” O’Brien said.
According to SNLV attorney Robert Selna, since Measure D preceded the beginning of large solar developments, the Court of Appeal will have to decide whether the gap in Measure D will be filled by county supervisors or voters. Selna said the concern is that it would set a precedent affecting similar issues throughout the state.
“The court noted that it was not clear what category a utility scale solar project fits into,” Selna said. “If that is the case, Measure D is clear that the voters must decide whether large scale solar should be allowed on undeveloped agricultural land in East County. The county took away the voters right to decide and the court’s ruling supports the county’s decision to do that.”
An attorney for the county and Intersect Power, along with an Intersect Power official, did not respond to requests for interviews.
Last week, Grillo officially denied the three groups’ petition to rescind a county Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and issuance of a conditional use permit for Intersect Power to operate the Aramis Solar Energy Generation and Storage Project to be located off Livermore Avenue and Manning Road.
The judge’s decision was not a surprise. He had indicated in a tentative ruling issued before three court hearings that he leaned in favor of allowing the project to go forward. In his 48-page ruling, the judge rejected most of the arguments put forward in the lawsuit.
“The application of petitioners for a stay of the resolution is denied,” Grillo wrote. “The county has approved the project and the resolution is supported by law and substantial evidence. Petitioners have not demonstrated that a stay of the resolution would be in the public interest.”
Although they’ve expressed their support of solar energy generation, SNLV and its fellow organizations filed their lawsuit last year shortly after the Alameda County Board of Supervisors approved the plan to build the renewable energy plant. Aramis would spread 267,000 solar panels across the site with the capability to generate and store 100 megawatts of power to provide electricity to 25,000 Bay Area homes.
Supporters of the project believe it is a necessary step to help California and the Bay Area meet goals to reduce carbon emissions in the battle against climate change and to move away from fossil fuel use.
SNLV and its fellow petitioners believe the board erred in approving the project, which they contend will negatively affect the environment and natural habitat, and destroy scenic beauty. The groups, along with the Selnas, believe the county’s approval violated provisions of Measure D, the East County Area Plan (ECAP), and the General Plan’s Scenic Route and Open Space Elements.
O’Brien said he believed Grillo was wrong in his analysis of Measure D and that his side believes Measure D requires an amendment to the General Plan along with a “vote of the people.”
Grillo found in favor of the county’s contention that the solar farm was an infrastructure project and therefore allowable in the county plans, because it would send electricity to the public grid.
In his ruling, Grillo agreed with the county’s position that two previous solar projects — Green Volts and Cool Earth — served as precedent to allow similar facilities to be located in lands designated as “Large Parcel Agriculture (LPA)” under the General Plan and ECAP. Grillo also said the Aramis project fit under the General Plan and ECAP, and that the county’s lack of policies for solar facilities at the time Aramis was approved was immaterial.
Selna contended that the judge misinterpreted a number of his arguments, including erroneously finding that the planning commission determination that approved the earlier Green Volts and Cool Earth solar projects set a precedent.
“That goes counter to longstanding, well-established California caselaw,” Selna said. “If it were upheld by an appellate court, it would make new law.”
O’Brien said he also believed Grillo did not give his attorneys enough time to argue their position that a new EIR was necessary when Intercept Power decreased the acreage of the project more than 60 acres to get approved. Their plans call for tightening the panels to continue to achieve 100 megawatts of energy.
“He seemed to take the position that the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) thing was not important. There are important issues with CEQA,” he said.
“There are changes that the developers indicated will be done because of the smaller footprint,” O’Brien said. “No one has even looked at the effect of that on the environment and on the species out there. The project has changed and the judge pretty much dismissed that, as did the county staff and Board of Supervisors. We think that’s incorrect.”