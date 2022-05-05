The judge who tentatively denied the claims of Save North Livermore Valley was scheduled to hear continued arguments on Wednesday this week, after The Independent’s deadline.
Livermore Planning Commission to Consider Revisions to Hotel Plan
A hearing to consider revisions to the plans for a previously approved four-story, 133-room hotel on the southeast corner of Railroad Avenue and South Livermore Avenue was continued to a special meeting on May 10, at 7 p.m., at 1016 S. Livermore Ave. The revised plans include site plan changes to remove an underground parking garage. The project includes on-site parking including surface parking with public ADA accessible stalls and valet parking, a new public street, new street frontage improvements, storm water treatments, and landscaping. Parking will also be available off-site.
For more information, call 925-960-4450.