Barbara David, longtime director with the Asbury Players Community Theater, will be leaving the group following the final performance of “Done to Death” this coming weekend.
The Livermore community theater group announced recently that David and her husband, Dave, who is also the group’s set designer, would be moving out of the area later this spring.
Dave David was one of the original Asbury Players, joining the group in 1990 and acting in several productions before moving into set construction. Barbara David joined the group in 2006, playing opposite her husband as Mr. and Mrs. Kirby in “You Can’t Take It with You.”
The next year, then-director Chuck Johnstone asked if she would direct the group’s production of “Harvey,” he could play the lead role of Elwood P. Dowd.
"The only experience I had until then was directing short skits for church and the kids at school,” said Barbara. “So, I had to learn on the fly, and poor Dave got 'voluntold' to not just build sets, but to create a working stage on the church's platform altar. We've both learned a little bit more with each production, usually because each play required something new and different, like revolving bookcases or disintegrating fireplaces, or the 'invisible door' on this set."
Barbara David chose “Done to Death” for her final show, because it's a creative mystery story she’s had on her radar for years.
“I can guarantee you'll be kept guessing throughout,” she said. “I've wanted to do it since I first read it. The technical and the performing requirements are pretty complicated, but it's my last chance to do it, and they can't fire me now, so hey, let's put on a show!"
Martie Muldoon, who has been a member of the Asbury Players for 15 years, will take over as director next season.
The final two performances of “Done to Death” at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4743 East Ave. in Livermore will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or reserved by emailing asburyplayers94550@gmail.com.