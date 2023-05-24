LOGO - Asbury United Methodist Church Livermore AUMC.jpg

LIVERMORE — The congregation at Asbury United Methodist Church has agreed to move forward with the development of 16 tiny homes to permanently house the unhoused on 2.5 acres of its 10-acre property on East Avenue in Livermore.

Members of the congregation who attended the May 21 meeting either in person, or via Zoom, voted 106-17 in favor of the project, said Senior Pastor Kathy La Point-Collup.