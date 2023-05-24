LIVERMORE — The congregation at Asbury United Methodist Church has agreed to move forward with the development of 16 tiny homes to permanently house the unhoused on 2.5 acres of its 10-acre property on East Avenue in Livermore.
Members of the congregation who attended the May 21 meeting either in person, or via Zoom, voted 106-17 in favor of the project, said Senior Pastor Kathy La Point-Collup.
La Point-Collup added that the development is still in its infancy and will next go before the Livermore Planning Commission for input.
“This is not setting anything in stone; it is not committing anyone to anything; it is just first steps,” she said. “Everything is very fluid at this point … I see (the planning commission application) as a communication tool – they offer their thoughts and opinions and input, and we work from there.”
Last January, La Point-Collup said the church was considering building 16 tiny homes on a portion of its property. Each of the 250-square-foot houses would have a kitchen, a bedroom and heating and cooling system. La Point-Collup said church officials believed it was important to use its land to improve people’s lives after Hayward-based nonprofit Firm Foundation Community Housing approached them with the idea.
A public forum in February this year showcased mixed public opinions about the project, particularly from neighboring residents who expressed concerns about dysfunctional behaviors and substance abuse. At the time, resident J.J. Olson raised concerns about the placement of services in the middle of a residential area.
She added, “The design as it stands is for 16 homes surrounded on three sides by a residential area, is within walking distance of many schools and daycares, which are in close proximity, and is literally 30 feet from my back door.”
Others spoke out in favor of the project at the time, including former Councilmember Trish Munro.
“The idea that the village that’s being proposed by Asbury Methodist, which is fulfilling the primary mission of any religious organization, caring for those in need, is somehow threatening, I find disturbing,” Munro continued.
Despite protests from some residents who believe the development will be harmful to the health, safety and welfare of the neighborhood, La Point-Collup said the church remains committed.
“We take our call from the teachings of Jesus to care for those less fortunate and to provide houses for those less fortunate,” said La Point-Collup. “We take it very seriously.”