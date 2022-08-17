LIVERMORE – The California Attorney General last week filed a brief in support of the city in the Save Livermore Downtown v. City of Livermore appeal.
In an Aug. 9 press release from Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office, Bonta announced filing an amicus brief supporting the city’s and Eden Housing’s request for dismissal or expedited review of the Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) appeal challenging the city’s approval of the Eden Housing project. According to the SLD community group, the city failed to follow the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the Livermore Downtown Specific Plan. The SLD suit addressing the 130-unit affordable housing project was denied by Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch in February this year. As a result, the grassroots group filed an appeal.
The Bonta release stated, “Six months ago, a trial court rejected all of Save Livermore Downtown’s claims and imposed a $500,000 bond obligation based on the lawsuit’s lack of merit. Despite this finding, the group appealed. By dragging out the litigation, Save Livermore Downtown has jeopardized the project's financing and potentially put the entire viability of the project at risk.”
Bonta said that CEQA must not be allowed to “thwart the construction of necessary affordable housing” in the midst of a statewide housing crisis.
The press release also made the argument that infill development — the development of vacant or underutilized plots in existing urban areas — is critical for local governments to address the housing crisis and meet state housing goals. Bonta’s brief explains, “Housing built in infill areas obviates the need to expand development into wildlands and limits exurban sprawl, where impacts to climate change and biological resources, as well as wildfires risk and other impacts, are likely to be greater.”
Timing is critical for affordable housing projects, the press release notes. They often rely on time-sensitive funding sources like tax credits to finance development. “The project at issue in this case would bring desperately needed affordable housing to the City of Livermore, and I commend the city for its efforts to address the housing needs of its community. Our state is continuing to face a housing shortage and affordability crisis of epic proportions. CEQA plays a critical role in protecting the environment and public health here in California. We won't stand by when it is used to thwart new development, rather than to protect Californians and our environment. Expedited review of this case will be key to allowing this development to proceed without further delay.”
The press release reports that the California Department of Housing and Community Development (CDHCD) found that California will need an estimated 2.5 million new homes by 2030 in order to meet housing demand. Yet on average, only 100,000 new homes are built in California each year.
The release summarizes the attorney general’s position by stating that the “City of Livermore carefully followed a planning process that comports with both the letter and spirit of state law. Attorney General Bonta urges the court to expedite judicial review of the appeal to the fullest extent possible, arguing that the mere filing of an appeal in a CEQA case must not be permitted to stall or block critical projects.”
In a statement submitted to The Independent, SLD representative Jean King wrote, “With all due respect, our community group, Save Livermore Downtown (SLD), believes the Attorney General has got it wrong.”
“Our plan produces more affordable housing for more people, while also creating a beautiful park in the center of town for all to enjoy,” King said. “Livermore can have both, and we will continue to fight for the plan that the majority of Livermore residents support.”
King noted that SLD agrees with the Attorney General’s overriding argument that CEQA should not be used arbitrarily to block much needed affordable housing projects. She added that the development of infill housing is certainly preferable to urban sprawl developments, which harm local open space.
However, the Attorney General has not chosen the right case in order to make these points, King stated.
For example, King said that the Eden Housing project is not exempt from CEQA, as the Attorney General believes. She pointed to page 12 of his brief, which reads, “Housing developments are expressly exempt from CEQA review if they are consistent with a specific plan for which an EIR (Environmental Impact Report) has already been certified …” However, the City of Livermore did not follow its design standards in its Downtown Specific Plan; in fact, it violated over 10 of them. Therefore, the project is not exempt from CEQA, she reasoned.
In an interview, King added that the Bonta brief only focuses on the CEQA issues in the SLD lawsuit, and ignores the other portion of SLD’s case – that the Eden development plan does not adhere to the Downtown Specific Plan regulations, and therefore must be changed.
She further observed that Bonta’s brief quotes Roesch twice as saying the SLD case is “almost utterly without merit.” King made the point that the appellate court has overturned Roesch’s Superior Court decisions in whole or in part 44% of the time. According to a 2021 report from the Judicial Council of California, in fiscal years 2018-2020, the average reversal rate was 16-18% for civil cases. As an example, Roesch’s ruling on the Garaventa Hills project in Livermore was overturned by the Court of Appeal just last March. King also noted that her understanding of the law is that when the Court of Appeal reviews the SLD case, it will do so without relying on the Superior Court’s decision and will look at the city’s actions anew.
King turned to the Attorney General’s overriding concern that SLD is inappropriately seeking to delay the Eden Housing development, jeopardizing its financing and putting the project at risk. She explained that SLD has met with city council members and Eden representatives to look at other options that could be pursued immediately, rather than wait for a court decision.
“SLD has proposed publicly a location adjacent to the priority downtown location. It would increase the number of units by 100 and provide more parking,” King said. “It could still keep the property within the Eden project site to meet Eden’s required public open space requirement. Unfortunately, the city and Eden have not expressed any interest in looking at this alternative or any other of their choosing.”
SLD believes a majority of citizens want to relocate the Eden Housing project, not end it. The group/s press release asserts their position that a nearby location “would preserve the property for an expansive, amenity-filled park, and ensure that critically needed and important affordable housing is developed in Livermore.”
In addition, King noted that on Monday evening Aug. 15, SLD filed a brief in the Court of Appeal opposing the city’s and Eden Housing’s request to expedite or dismiss the appeal. In that brief, SLD argued that the city and Eden filed its motion to expedite the appeal too late, and that seeking dismissal of an appeal on the merits through a motion was inappropriate. That is because parties who appeal a lower court ruling are entitled, and indeed required, to file an “opening brief” in the appeal. SLD also argued that dismissing the appeal at this early stage would violate SLD’s constitutional right to oral argument before a panel of appellate judges.
King added that SLD will be providing an in-depth analysis of the merits of its appeal in the near future when it files its opening brief with the Court of Appeal. That brief is currently due in September.
She concluded by stating again that Bonta has taken on the wrong case to make his points.
A copy of the Attorney General’s amicus brief can be found at oag.ca.gov.