LIVERMORE – The California Attorney General last week filed a brief in support of the city in the Save Livermore Downtown v. City of Livermore appeal.

In an Aug. 9 press release from Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office, Bonta announced filing an amicus brief supporting the city’s and Eden Housing’s request for dismissal or expedited review of the Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) appeal challenging the city’s approval of the Eden Housing project. According to the SLD community group, the city failed to follow the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the Livermore Downtown Specific Plan. The SLD suit addressing the 130-unit affordable housing project was denied by Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch in February this year. As a result, the grassroots group filed an appeal.