LIVERMORE — After Barry Fadem of Fadem & Associates LLC law firm initiated a referendum process on May 27 on behalf of Richard Ryon, City Attorney Jason Alcala issued a report stating that a referendum could not be invoked for administrative acts.
Alcala presented the report at the end of Monday’s city council meeting, in what community group Save Livermore Downtown (SLD), speaking through its attorney Winston Stromberg of Latham & Watkins LLP, has called a “thinly veiled response” to the current referendum petition. Signature gathering efforts are currently underway.
SLD disagreed with Alcala’s interpretation of the law as it refers to the local referendum.
If placed on the ballot, voters would decide whether the Eden Housing resolution “harms the community,” as Ryon previously explained. The petition follows the council’s May 24 decision to amend the city’s Disposition, Development and Loan Agreement (DDLA) with Eden Housing, whose project to build 130 affordable housing units on the southeastern corner of Railroad Avenue and South L Street was approved by the council last year.
During the report, Alcala explained the law governing the types of agency actions that may be subject to a voter referendum. He noted that city councils function in two roles: legislative, establishing policy and making law; and quasi-judicial, applying law and policy. Alcala said a referendum gives the people power to approve or reject only legislative acts taken by the council.
“That is, executive, administrative and ministerial acts are not subject to referendum,” Alcala continued. “This is because the power of referendum cannot be invoked to null or delay the implementation of previously approved legislative policy, since that would impair essential governmental functions.”
In a statement submitted to The Independent, SLD wrote that the report correctly acknowledged that the voters’ power of referendum only applies to legislative acts. However, they noted the law regarding what constitutes a legislative versus an administrative act is not as cut and dry as Alcala’s report would suggest.
“Contrary to the implications in the city attorney’s report, our position is that the city council’s approval of Eden’s DDLA was a legislative act subject to voter referendum,” the statement noted.
Alcala’s written report attached to the council agenda offered examples of court decisions to showcase the difference between legislative and administrative acts.
Alcala wrote, “For example, in San Bruno Committee for Economic Justice v. City of San Bruno, the city refused to process referendum petitions seeking to challenge a city council adopted resolution approving a purchase and sale agreement to sell land for a hotel that had been previously approved. The court agreed with the city and held that ... the resolution implemented the city's long-standing policy and prior legislative decisions for the development of the subject property as a hotel. The court then concluded the resolution was an administrative act, not a legislative act. In that case, the court held the resolution was not subject to referendum, and therefore any petition against it was not eligible for processing as a referendum.”
In response, SLD’s statement noted that an important part of the San Bruno court’s reasoning was how it differentiated the facts of that case from an earlier, significant California Supreme Court decision titled Hopping v. Council of City of Richmond.
“In the Hopping case, the California Supreme Court concluded that resolutions to accept an offer of land that would be used for a new city hall were legislative and subject to referendum,” the statement remarked. “The San Bruno court reached a different result than the Hopping case by noting that in San Bruno, the city was ‘not appropriating any of its own funds in connection with the real estate transaction’ and was ‘not providing any subsidy to the developer.’”
SLD continued, “The city’s May 24 approval of the DDLA is more analogous to Hopping than it is to San Bruno. The city is appropriating its own funds under the DDLA and is providing a subsidy to Eden Housing. Under the DDLA, the city is providing Eden Housing with a $7.8 million loan at 3% simple interest to purchase the former Lucky’s site. As the city is using its own funds for this project, the resolution approving the DDLA is a legislative act subject to voter referendum.”
Alcala’s report also pointed to another example, in which the California Attorney General issued an opinion that a resolution authorizing the execution of an agreement to sell property for development pursuant to an approved plan for the disposition of former redevelopment agency property is not subject to referendum.
“California Courts have consistently held that the electorate cannot invoke a referendum to annul or delay the government’s actions that carry out its legislative policies,” Alcala wrote. “The courts have reasoned that referendum is not applicable because the inevitable effect would impair governmental operations. They have also reasoned that if administrative decisions were subject to referendum, then a small group of electors, through repeated referendums, could interfere with essential governmental functions making it impossible to carry on the public business. The California Attorney General has also opined that the referendum power cannot apply when the potential consequences could indefinitely prevent the sale of property for development consistent with an approved long range property management plan for the disposition of former redevelopment agency property.”
SLD further responded to Alcala’s remarks on the California Attorney General.
“The Attorney General’s analysis emphasized that the resolution was issued in accordance with the redevelopment dissolution law, which ‘leaves no room for voter input on a settled long-range property plan.’ That is not the case here,” SLD wrote. “Unlike appellate court decisions, Attorney General opinions are not binding on California courts and are only of persuasive value. Because the facts underlying the Attorney General opinion are different from those related to the DDLA, the opinion has limited value.
“The failure of the city attorney to even mention the Hopping decision in his report casts a shadow on his analysis. Under that decision, City Council Resolution No. 2022-085 is clearly a legislative act subject to voter referendum.”
During public comments, former Livermore Mayor John Marchand, who is running to fill the mayoral seat that will be vacated by Mayor Bob Woerner this fall, said the referendum advocates were “playing a dangerous game of chicken.”
“What the paid signature gatherers are not telling residents is that the referendum will repeal the four-story height limit for downtown development that the council wisely imposed on Eden Housing,” Marchand said. “The loss of that agreement means that the development could go as high as seven stories based on new state laws. A successful referendum would mean that Eden could come back with a seven-story project and the city could not stop it. Furthermore, because it's 100% affordable, parking requirements now in place would be eliminated, and the newer design could pass without any parking provided.”
SLD called this demonstrably false.
“The DDLA does not address design requirements for Eden Housing’s project,” SLD concluded. “The height limitation and parking requirements are standards built into the Downtown Specific Plan. The referendum in no way affects those design issues.”