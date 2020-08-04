The Real Estate Alliance of Livermore is hope to raise $25,000 through an online silent auction to help ensure that students have access to the internet and technology they need for the coming school year.
Nicole Sweeney, a local real estate agent and special events coordinator for the marketing group, noted that the Livermore United School District provided more than 3,000 laptops to students without a computer available at home when classes shutdown this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, she said, many students without reliable access to the internet still missed out on educational opportunities. “The creative lessons our teachers developed went untouched by those students,” Sweeney said.
The real estate alliance generally holds four fundraisers a year to benefit the school district or a local charity. “This year the very real need is to help ensure that all students are well-equipped, technology-wise, for distance learning,” Sweeney said.
The Dream Big School Drive will run now through Aug. 15. To place a bid on a silent auction item, go to bit.ly/INDY_DeamBig. To make a cash donation or to fund a specific need, go to bit.ly/INDY_Forms-DreamBig.
The real estate group is working with Philomena Rambo, director of the school district’s Community Engagement Department to assess student needs.