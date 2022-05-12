LIVERMORE — The owner of Five Rivers Aviation, fresh off a well-attended event to christen three new hangars at Livermore Municipal Airport, is pushing two ideas to help reduce noise at the facility.
Pete Sandhu said he believes local political leaders should look into pushing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to create new landing paths from the west, and extend a runway to ease residents’ concerns regarding noise as Livermore and Pleasanton grow.
“What we'd like to do is get the FAA to privately fund a study to design an approach from the west that allows (pilots) to come in much higher and glide down to the airport on a normal glide slope on a normal approach slope on a low power setting, which is favorable to the pilots, and favorable to the residents,” Sandhu said in an interview. “It just makes sense all around, and it costs about the same as the money we're spending on noise studies. And the noise studies actually don't resolve the noise. They just confirm that, yes, there's noise.”
Sandhu made his comments during an interview about his business’ new hangars, which were celebrated May 5 at an event with about 120 people. Attendees included representatives from the business and aviation community and local leaders including U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, who represents the Tri-Valley in Congress.
Sandhu said two of the hangars are already filled with aircraft and the third is about two-thirds leased. He declined to name the lessees, but described them as “all local businesses.”
“This is meeting the existing demand here in the Tri-Valley where local businesses fly in and out of Livermore already, but in the past have been repositioning their planes at other nearby airports because they have no place to store them here,” Sandhu said. “By building a facility, we've been able to cut their operations in half so they could do all their flights without having to go back and reposition at another airport.”
Discussing noise, Sandhu said under current rules that need to be changed, pilots who approach from the west must fly around the airport to the east side over downtown Livermore, fly around the south end and go over neighborhoods in Ruby Hill and Pleasanton. Pilots also are required to increase their throttles to 70% engine power during landing, creating noise.
“We've been requesting the FAA to do it for years and years, and they're like, ‘Yeah, there's more important things for us to work on,” Sandhu said. “If you want to privately develop one, we'll approve it. But we're not sending resources that way anytime soon.’”
Sandhu said it’s in his “best interest not to have everybody in the neighborhoods around us hate us.”
“Let's come up with some answers. Let's come up with some solutions,” Sandhu said. “I want to help find solutions that are possible.”
Sandhu said he voiced his ideas during a meeting with Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown.
Brown noted she was receptive to the ideas but that Sandhu needs to go beyond that.
“I think it’s important that the airport leadership understand the impact to the surrounding communities, especially as it relates to curfew and the limited time where families want to sleep and have peace,” Brown said.
She said the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew must be “enforced and encouraged by the leadership at the airport.” Brown added that the Livermore Airport Commission also must be aware of how curfew violations impact Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin.
“I think (Sandhu) can go further,” the mayor said. “I think he needs to have a frank conversation with the businesses that take corporate flights out of that location.”