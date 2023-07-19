LIVERMORE — Axis Community Health CEO Liz Perez-Howe welcomed a crowd who weathered the extreme heat to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the future Axis Community Health Second Street Clinic on July 14. She was joined by all three Tri-Valley mayors, John Marchand of Livermore, Karla Brown of Pleasanton, Melissa Hernandez of Dublin, as well as Axis Board of Directors Chair James Paxson.
Axis Community Health has been a resource in the Tri-Valley for over 50 years with a goal of providing comprehensive, affordable and accessible health care services to individuals facing significant barriers to quality care.
Perez-Howe shared her excitement with the audience, “Today, we are celebrating not only the physical expansion of our clinic but also the expansion of our mission to provide comprehensive health care services to our community with six new dental operatories, six new medical exam rooms and the addition of behavioral health services. The Second Street Clinic will holistically meet the diverse needs of our underserved patients.”
The ceremony marked the start of construction set to begin in August on Axis Health’s sixth location, an 8600 square foot two-story building in downtown Livermore, formerly a real estate office. This particular building was chosen because it had the space needed for their ambitious expansion plan but also for its proximity to transit, because many Axis clients are mobility-challenged.
Perez-Howe continued, “We proudly announce this clinic will serve as a ‘health hub’ that will cater to approximately 5,600 individuals and accommodate 20,000 visits annually. This is a big deal for Livermore!”
The crowd met her statement with generous applause.
In attendance, Dr. Tri Do with the Community Health Center Network, whose focus is to offer care to the underserved, commented on the impressive turnout, including all three Tri-Valley mayors.
“There is a lot of dedication,” Do said. “The needs just keep increasing unfortunately. Thank goodness for organizations like Axis to help take care of the safety net.”
Paxson also took to the podium to reflect on the day.
“I like ribbon-cuttings because they celebrate accomplishment,” he said. “But I think in some ways, I like groundbreakings even more, because you have the opportunity to celebrate hope, prospect and possibility.”
Still wearing his bright blue commemorative hard hat, he gestured at the site, “And this building here represents so many possibilities, so much hope for all the residents of the Tri-Valley but most importantly for the clients that we serve.”
And then he joked in closing, “I look forward to seeing you in a few months for our next ribbon cutting.”
The target completion date for the approximate year-long build-out is slated for late spring or early summer 2024.
Mayor Marchand of Livermore remarked on the significance of the ceremony.
“This doesn’t happen by accident,” he said. “This is a truly remarkable occasion for our city, and I want to share my excitement and support to all those who have tirelessly worked to bring this clinic to our community. The 20,000 visits per year will greatly increase accessibility and reduce wait times for patients throughout the Tri-Valley.”
Later in the afternoon during the public tour portion of the future facility, Dr. Patrice Lane, Axis Health chief dental officer, touched on the lengthy wait times referenced by Mayor Marchand.
“Axis always had the dream of having dental services, and in 2019 we were able to get that going when we opened the site on Regional Street in Dublin. Then the pandemic hit, and that backlogged an already impacted patient pool. This new facility will essentially double our capacity, which will really help to chip away at the waiting list, which is over 1,000 people. “
Mayor Karla Brown of Pleasanton took a moment to acknowledge the presence of other Tri-Valley nonprofits like Three Valleys Community Foundation, Tri-Valley Shelter, Sunflower Hill among others, who attended to celebrate and support Axis Health.
“Thank you so much for all you do for our community above and beyond,” Brown said. “That is what nonprofit means, above and beyond.”
Mayor Melissa Hernandez of Dublin touched on the presence of all three Tri-Valley mayors at the ceremony.
“It’s so great to be included in the Tri-Valley not only because it’s such a great place to live, raise a family and work but also to have such great relationships with our mayors,” Hernandez said.
She referenced Dublin as the home of the first dental clinic. “We are thrilled about the expansion in Livermore. Not only are we committed to work together, we’re committed to being able to serve the working poor, to be able to serve the unsheltered, and to be able to serve the people that are just in need.”
Dr. Lane said they strive to be transparent and admitted that even with this expanded facility, not all of the needs will be met immediately. “We tell people, there is a waitlist, and they still ask to be added, because there really isn’t another option.”
Lane concluded, “We’ve looked for so long to expand, and we’re going to continue because the need is still going to be there. So we are happy for Livermore and are so excited, because this is really going to help.”