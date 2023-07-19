LOGO - Axis Community Health ACH

LIVERMORE — Axis Community Health CEO Liz Perez-Howe welcomed a crowd who weathered the extreme heat to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the future Axis Community Health Second Street Clinic on July 14. She was joined by all three Tri-Valley mayors, John Marchand of Livermore, Karla Brown of Pleasanton, Melissa Hernandez of Dublin, as well as Axis Board of Directors Chair James Paxson.

Axis Community Health has been a resource in the Tri-Valley for over 50 years with a goal of providing comprehensive, affordable and accessible health care services to individuals facing significant barriers to quality care.