Axis Community Health announced last week that it would begin site renovations for a new clinic at 1686 Second St. in Livermore on Thursday, July 13.
Axis said the clinic would provide critical healthcare resources for the community.
The Pleasanton-based healthcare provider said all of its existing facilities, including a dental clinic that recently opened in Dublin, are now operating at capacity, while demand for services in the area continues to grow.
Axis said the new clinic would accommodate 20,000 visits annually for approximately 5,600 patients. It will include six dental spaces, six examination rooms, and offices for behavioral health services.
The public is invited to groundbreaking ceremonies from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with speakers to include Livermore Mayor John Marchand, Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez, Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown, and Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert.
The groundbreaking will also serve as the kickoff of a capital campaign to raise $1.3 million to complete the project.
