LIVERMORE — Ben Barrientos recently announced his candidacy for the Livermore City Council District 2 seat.
According to a campaign press release, Barrientos’s primary purpose will be to listen to the interests and concerns of the residents of District 2 and to represent his constituents in the best way possible.
Born in the Bay Area, Barrientos has lived in Livermore with his wife for 24 years. He is a former teacher (K-9) and school administrator. He still coaches high school wrestling and occasionally works as a substitute teacher. Barrientos is an active member of the Lions Club, where he serves as president.
Barrientos supports more affordable housing in Livermore for teachers, nurses, police, firemen, and other employees who want to live near their workplace.
He is in favor of a large downtown park, where families and visitors can come to relax and enjoy the open space.
Barrientos plans to address the homeless problem in Livermore by working with churches, other nonprofits and the local police to find a viable solution. He also wants to focus on the future energy needs of the city and explore possible collaborations with the local labs and colleges in the area to secure microgrids.
Barrientos is a strong supporter of music and the performing arts and will strive to secure Livermore as a mecca for the arts.
Congestion on N. Vasco Road near Garaventa Ranch Road is a top priority for him and he is committed to alleviating traffic congestion on that busy stretch of road, especially when school children are crossing to go home.
He supports the environmental protection of the Garaventa Hill site for future generations. He would also work to bring a big-name local supermarket to the residents of Springtown, so they don’t have to cross I580 to buy groceries for their families.