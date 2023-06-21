LIV-BOB VINN RETIRES.jpg

Livermore City Engineer Bob Vinn is set to retire June 30 after years of helping to transform the city’s downtown core into a vibrant destination, making sure storm drains flowed and cars traveled on safe roads, and providing a hope that one day Valley Link trains will carry commuters over the dreaded Altamont Pass.

Vinn, 62, who lives with his wife, Lynne, in Lodi, where she teaches kindergarten, is looking forward to ending his 65-mile commute, traveling in the couple’s recreational vehicle, and playing guitar in his classic rock cover band, “Rock On Tap.”