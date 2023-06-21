Livermore City Engineer Bob Vinn is set to retire June 30 after years of helping to transform the city’s downtown core into a vibrant destination, making sure storm drains flowed and cars traveled on safe roads, and providing a hope that one day Valley Link trains will carry commuters over the dreaded Altamont Pass.
Vinn, 62, who lives with his wife, Lynne, in Lodi, where she teaches kindergarten, is looking forward to ending his 65-mile commute, traveling in the couple’s recreational vehicle, and playing guitar in his classic rock cover band, “Rock On Tap.”
“We play around Livermore all the time,” Vinn said. “I like gardening. I have a two-acre property here on the outskirts of Lodi surrounded by vineyards. It’s beautiful.”
Born in Japan, where his father served in the U.S. Navy, Vinn arrived with his family in Orinda when he was 4 years old. Engineering was literally in his blood.
“My grandfather was an engineer, and I really liked and respected my grandfather,” Vinn said. “When I was in the seventh grade, he said, ‘Robert, I think you should become a civil engineer because you have the aptitude for it.’ And so I said, ‘OK,’ and that was my career path.”
Vinn said he vaguely knew what the job entailed, but he knew it had something to do with roads and utilities.
After graduating from San Francisco State and interning in the city of Brisbane, Vinn got his first full-time job in Hayward in 1987 as a traffic engineer. His job: “Making sure roadways are as safe as possible, while still efficiently allowing for the transport of goods and people,” he said.
“Traffic engineering is called an art, rather than a science, because it involves dealing with a lot of the public who are either driving or riding bikes,” Vinn said. “Everybody has their own great ideas on how to make things better. And while most people won’t delve into how to design a structure for a building, they’ll certainly have an opinion on how to design a roadway.”
Vinn held other engineering jobs in Fremont and at a private engineering firm, and landed in Livermore in 1999 as an associate transportation engineer. As he rose through the ranks, he expanded into general civil engineering and was promoted in 2005 to assistant city engineer in charge of development, along with transportation and traffic engineering. About 2 ½ years ago, he was promoted to the top job of city engineer, overseeing a staff of 28 people.
“Livermore is a great place to work,” Vinn said. “The staff are generally really good, hard working people that are great teammates. There’s a lot of different stuff, so you’re not going to get bored working for Livermore. If you want to expand and do something that may not be in your direct group, generally there’s a way to let people work on different things.”
Over the years, Vinn had a hand in or directed his staff of engineers and technicians in a variety of capital improvement projects across the city. These projects ranged from huge jobs like the Vasco Road-Interstate 580 interchange and the Isabel Neighborhood Specific plan — which is set to build 4,100 residential units, parks, streets and more on the city’s north side — to making East Avenue traffic improvements and evaluating whether a stop sign is necessary when residents complain about speeders on their street.
In addition, Vinn and his staff worked on environmental studies for projects, created transportation corridors for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians; strived to keep the water supply clean; tried to prevent flooding during storms and kept wastewater treatment facilities working. The city’s engineers also designed parks, plazas and city buildings.
“And doing that whole downtown improvement,” he said. “I was very much involved in that. I’m very proud of how that ended up. When I started, Livermore downtown was kind of dead and Pleasanton was the jewel of the Tri-Valley. Now, it’s kind of fun reading the Pleasanton Weekly and seeing people over there admiring Livermore downtown.”
Vinn also worked on the city’s planning documents, including the Downtown Specific Plan, the 2004 General Plan that is currently being updated, and the El Charro Specific Plan that resulted in the outlet mall. He also worked on the Oaks Business Park, the I Street parking garage, the Trevarno Road sewer line and even the bike racks placed downtown.
“I didn’t do anything alone,” Vinn said. “Being management, you’d actually do less real work and more just monitoring and reporting and providing direction on what to do, not actually doing it. But, you know, I was involved in all those things.”
Vinn said it was disappointing to spend 16 years working on a plan to help expand BART into Livermore, only to see the BART board reject it in 2018. Vinn said some of that work could be utilized for its replacement, Valley Link, a $3.6 billion project to build a 42-mile train line that connects the Tri-Valley with San Joaquin County.
“I’m hopeful that Valley Link will be implemented as it’s planned,” Vinn said. “It’s got a lot of momentum moving forward and looks certainly a lot more likely than BART ever did.”
Vinn said the most challenging part of the engineering staffs’ jobs was gaining consensus among city council members and residents on the direction to take on projects, including the downtown.
“I think that’s a challenge in any community. But it certainly makes things feel inefficient,” he said. “We’re spending a lot of time and effort on things that get stalled, like in the downtown and East Avenue. I don’t have a stake in it. I’m following policy and following direction, and I’ll do whatever project the community and the city council wants. But having consensus and being able to move forward on it is more satisfying than talking about it for years and years and years.”
As he moves on, Vinn said his successor will lead a technology transition in the city and continue the downtown revitalization, working to avoid unnecessary negative impacts on businesses as construction begins on the L Street parking structure and other projects.
For city council watchers, Vinn often described projects and made presentations, including the recent Capital Improvement Budget to make infrastructure repairs across the city.
“I always appreciated Bob Vinn’s expertise,” Mayor John Marchand said. “He always provided the background and the information that I needed to make the best decisions for Livermore residents.”
City Manager Marianna Marysheva said Vinn’s “leadership and dedication to the community will be missed and we will work hard to find an equally excellent replacement to lead our Engineering Division.”
“From Downtown projects like Stockmen’s Park, Livermorium Plaza, and the I Street Parking Garage, to the city’s flood response and mitigation efforts, to improving our streets and sidewalks, Bob’s accomplishments can be seen all throughout the city,” Marysheva said.
Livermore Planning Manager Steve Stewart added: “Bob’s professionalism, impeccable taste in music and side gig as a guitarist in a local rock and roll band enabled him to transcend the highly technical demands of a city engineer and practice the art of translating City Council goals and priorities into projects that promote Livermore’s quality of life.”