The Bollinger Canyon Little League Intermediate Division all-star team was able to score in one inning in the California District 57 final championship game Friday, June 23 at Max Baer Field in Livermore.
That turned out to be enough. Bollinger Canyon crossed the plate three times in the third inning, and that held up for a 3-1 victory over Danville in a pitcher’s duel.
“Danville really gave us a hard time the entire tournament,” said Bollinger Canyon manager Jason Crawford, whose squad ended up playing Danville in each of its last three games. Bollinger Canyon ultimately prevailed. “I was very proud of the boys and the job that they did.”
Crawford also said that the team was “able to do all things well when it mattered.”
Bollinger Canyon qualified for the Little League Intermediate World Series at Max Baer Park in Livermore with the championship victory. It will be the host team. The tournament is from July 30 to Aug. 6. Bollinger Canyon will open against the Southeast Region champion on July 30 at noon.
Danville advances to the California Section 3 Tournament, which will be held at Diablo Vista Park in Danville. Its opener is June 29 at 7 p.m. against District 52.
Bollinger Canyon starting pitcher Brendan Weng was outstanding in Friday’s game. In 6 2/3 innings, Weng allowed only three hits and one run, striking out 10 batters and walking two. He retired the last seven batters he faced, and his slider worked well all game. Teammate Bradley Liu needed only one pitch to set down the final batter of the game on a fly ball and earn the save.
For Danville, Colin Schmiegel also had an impressive performance on the mound. He pitched a complete-game five-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks
The eventual game-winning rally started in the bottom of the third inning. Bollinger Canyon’s Will Ngo led off with a single to right field. He stole second, advanced to third on a balk, and scored the first run of the game on another single to right field, this time by Liu.
With two outs and a runner on first, Weng produced the eventual game-winning run with an RBI triple to right field. On the next pitch, Braden Barry hit a liner down the right-field line to drive in Bollinger Canyon’s final run of the game.
Danville answered in the top of the fourth. With one out, Colton Fitzgibbon lined a single to left field. He stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored on an RBI single to left by Kolten Croghan. That turned out to be the final run of the game, as pitching and defense took over.
It was the third game of the tournament that these two teams met. On June 20, Bollinger Canyon won 3-1 in the winner’s bracket. Danville was victorious in its consolation-bracket championship game on June 21, and then edged Bollinger Canyon 6-5 in the overall championship game on June 22. However, the consolation bracket champion has to beat the winner’s bracket champion twice to claim the championship, so a second championship game was played Friday.