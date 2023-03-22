monarchfoundersfinal.jpg

Monarch Tractor founders stand beside the latest farming tech: an autonomous e-tractor. (Photo - Monarch Tractor)

LIVERMORE – The California Energy Commission (CEC) has approved a $13 million grant for Monarch Tractor to build its manufacturing facility at 203 Lawrence Drive, Suite A, in Livermore, where the company’s headquarters are currently located.

The CEC approved funds to Monarch Tractor through its Zero-Emission Transportation Manufacturing grant after evaluating the comp