LIVERMORE – The California Energy Commission (CEC) has approved a $13 million grant for Monarch Tractor to build its manufacturing facility at 203 Lawrence Drive, Suite A, in Livermore, where the company’s headquarters are currently located.
The CEC approved funds to Monarch Tractor through its Zero-Emission Transportation Manufacturing grant after evaluating the comp
any’s environmental impact to date and future goals for developing zero-emission vehicles specifically for the agriculture industry. Monarch Tractor is the maker of the MK-V, the fully electric, driver-optional, smart tractor.
The CEC grant will help support Monarch Tractor’s efforts in Livermore to accelerate the production and deployment of zero emission off-road equipment variants of the Monarch MK-V. By installing a flexible manufacturing line, Monarch will be able to rapidly develop and industrialize new zero emissions vehicles, tractor variants, and smart products. This capability will allow Monarch to quickly address farming needs in adjacent crops such as orchards, blueberries, dairy, and other specialty crops, helping them adopt more sustainable farming practices while also improving their bottom line.
“The City of Livermore is excited to be working with Monarch Tractor on this grant,” said Livermore Mayor John Marchand in a recent press release. “This expansion will open the possibilities for new job creation, workforce development, and investment in high-value businesses within our city. It’s work we’re proud to support and continue to help flourish for Livermore.”
Californians in low-income agricultural areas are subject to some of the worst air quality conditions in the nation, driven by the necessity of agricultural operators producing the food we need to survive. The criticality of these operations, combined with farmers’ limited ability to adopt new technologies while operating under slim margins, have left off-road emissions reductions in this sector out of reach for decades. Monarch Tractor aims to provide value to farmers while supporting the transition to zero emission precision agriculture with its combination of fully electric and driver-optional equipment, like the 40 horsepower Monarch MK-V.
Wente Vineyards in Livermore became the first to welcome the tractor in April 2021.
“We’ve seen firsthand the benefits of the Monarch Tractor in our vineyards,” Niki Wente of Wente Vineyards said at the time. “Monarch Tractor represents the future of tractors and to be the first customer deployment is especially exciting as we kick off this new era of sustainable farming.”
CEC Commissioner Patty Monahan noted that California farmers are “at the front lines of climate change, experiencing extreme heat, water stress, and smoke from wildfires.”
“I’m excited that Monarch Tractor can give farmers a zero-emission alternative to diesel tractors, and help advance more sustainable practices,” Monahan continued. “This grant program was designed with innovators like Monarch Tractor in mind, and we are excited to partner with them on their journey.”
The resulting 600 vehicles estimated to be manufactured through this award will abate emissions of approximately 13,100 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent and 105 metric tons of nitrogen oxides, according to Monarch Tractor officials. Utilizing a Monarch MK-V in place of a comparable diesel tractor is the equivalent emission reduction of removing 10 passenger vehicles from the road. The flexible manufacturing line developed under this grant will be capable of producing up to 120 vehicles per month with these emission reductions, while directly creating over 50 jobs and providing more than 700 hours of technical training to new hires.
“The Monarch team is incredibly grateful for the support and opportunity to work alongside the California Energy Commission and the City of Livermore as we accelerate our sustainability movements in the city and across the entire state,” said Praveen Penmetsa, Co-Founder & CEO of Monarch Tractor. “We see Livermore and this manufacturing facility as the next epicenter for regenerative ag-tech.”