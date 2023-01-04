LIVERMORE — California’s First District Court of Appeal last week rejected arguments that sought to undo the Livermore City Council’s May 2021 approval of the 130-unit four-story Eden Housing project. The community group Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) wanted changes made to the project before it was approved.
In a 27-page unpublished opinion, the three-judge panel voted unanimously to uphold Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch’s February 2022 ruling denying the lawsuit filed by SLD. The group’s objectives in filing the lawsuit were to ensure that the Eden project adhered to mandatory design and development standards in the city’s Downtown Specific Plan (DSP) and underwent appropriate California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) review. SLD believed the city failed to comply with these legal requirements when it approved the project.
The case, however, is not over. SLD said in a statement that it will likely file a petition asking the Court of Appeal to reconsider its ruling.
“Save Livermore Downtown is frustrated by the Court of Appeal’s opinion denying our challenges to the city’s unlawful approval of the proposed Eden Housing project in downtown Livermore,” SLD spokesperson Jean King said. “Although we are currently evaluating our options, based on errors in the opinion, it is likely that we will be filing a petition for rehearing of the decision with the court in early 2023.”
“As Save Livermore Downtown has consistently stated, we are not opposed to affordable housing in downtown Livermore,” King added. “We have supported and continue to support more affordable housing opportunities in the city and that is why our organization has worked tirelessly over the last two years to propose a solution to this ongoing dispute that would allow Eden Housing to build its project at a site north of Railroad Avenue. This alternative option would allow for up to 100 additional affordable units, an increase in the parking stalls per unit and the preservation of the former Lucky site for an attractive and inviting park available to residents of the project and the public.”
In an opinion issued Dec. 28, Presiding Justice Alison Tucher wrote — with Associate Justices Carin Fujisaki and Ioana Petrou concurring — that the panel agreed with Roesch that SLD’s case “lacked objective merit.” Tucher wrote that Roesch also did not abuse his discretion when, at Eden’s request, he ordered SLD to post a $500,000 bond. According to Roesch, because SLD did not approach the city about preparing the administrative record for the lawsuit until near the deadline to complete it and asked for an extension, this suggested that SLD’s lawsuit was filed for the purpose of delay. SLD, the city, and Eden ended up agreeing to a short extension, but that was not enough to sway Roesch.
“With the trial court we conclude, ‘this is not a close case,’” Tucher wrote. “SLD’s contentions regarding the project’s consistency with the (DSP) and its (CEQA) arguments lack merit, so much so that the inherent weakness of these claims further supports the trial court’s finding that SLD brought this action to delay the project.”
What the ruling means next for the Eden project is unclear. According to the Court of Appeal’s website, SLD must file a petition for rehearing within 15 days of the ruling, pointing out where it believes the judges erred.
Meanwhile, a separate lawsuit by Move Eden Housing (MEH), a community group with a few of the same members as SLD, is awaiting a decision in Alameda County Superior Court. MEH’s lawsuit seeks to require the city clerk to continue processing a referendum petition signed by 8,053 Livermore voters protesting the city’s approval of an agreement between the city and Eden to facilitate development of the project at its currently proposed site. Judge Michael Markman could rule at any time on MEH’s contention that Livermore’s city clerk was wrong when she refused to validate the petition’s signatures and send the referendum to the City Council for consideration. Markman held arguments in November and had indicated that he expected to issue a ruling before 2022 ended.
Livermore City Attorney Jason Alcala was on vacation and unavailable for comment on the latest development. Eden Housing’s attorney Andrew Sabey did not respond to a request for an interview. SLD’s attorney, Winston Stromberg, was on vacation over the holidays and also did not respond.
Controversial from its inception in 2018, the Eden Housing project would place two four-story buildings reserved for affordable housing at a location bounded by Railroad Avenue on the north, L Street on the west, Veterans Way on the south and the extension of K Street on the east. A public park would be created between the two buildings; 117 parking stalls would be built underground with 16 additional spaces at the proposed nearby L Street Garage. The downtown core of restaurants, theaters and other businesses sit to the project’s east and south.
Following the Planning Commission’s approval, the City Council voted 5-0 to move the project forward on May 25, 2021. The city said the project conformed with the city’s General Plan and the DSP’s standards and guidelines, and that no substantial changes were proposed that required another EIR.
A year later, the City Council approved a revised agreement involving over $17 million in city funds for the project and park. Under the revised deal, the city transferred the city-owned land to Eden on September 7, 2022, not waiting for the litigation to end.
Eden’s supporters contend affordable housing is necessary in the city because high Bay Area housing prices and rents force teachers, police officers, fire fighters, other professionals and low-income workers employed in the city to live miles away. Several Livermore and Bay Area anti-poverty and environmental organizations, including the Livermore Housing Authority, East Bay Housing Organizations, the Tri-Valley Anti-Poverty Collaborative and Greenbelt Alliance, support the project.
In opposing the project, SLD said it agrees affordable housing is necessary in Livermore, and offered an alternative plan located across the street.
SLD contends any residential buildings developed in the very heart of the city will destroy the downtown core’s character. Throughout the court battle, SLD’s attorney, Winston Stromberg with Latham & Watkins LLP, argued that the project failed to comply with mandatory DSP provisions, asserting that the building’s lobby does not face a primary street as required; parking between the building and street is not allowed; the four-story portions of the buildings take up too much of the site’s frontage; the project’s windows are not ‘vertically proportioned’; and open space requirements are not satisfied.
SLD also contended the City Council’s approval incorrectly relied on a 2009 CEQA review. The group argued that a new study was required to determine whether gas from toxic chemicals in the ground is dangerous. The site previously housed a Lucky supermarket, a Southern Pacific Railroad depot, and businesses including auto body shops and a dry cleaners.
After Roesch called their contentions without merit and ruled against the group, SLD filed its appeal and waited for the decision that came after Christmas.
In the end, the Court of Appeal rejected all of SLD’s arguments. Tucher wrote that SLD failed to show that the project was inconsistent with the “objectives, policies, general land uses and programs” of the DSP.
Although projects must conform to a General Plan, the court said, they do not have to do so perfectly. Tucher added that it’s up to elected officials, not the courts, to decide whether a project is “in harmony” with the principles of a specific plan, and rebuffed arguments that the buildings’ entrances, height and parking areas, open space, windows and appearance violated the DSP’s standards.
“The City found that the project will promote the goals of providing housing and revitalizing the City’s core area, and it went on to find that the project conforms to applicable development standards related to setbacks, height, and open space, and to the design standards in the Downtown Specific Plan, with reference to architectural details supporting its finding,” the court wrote. “Although the findings did not specifically discuss each of the project details SLD contends were inconsistent with the specific plan, SLD has not shown they were inadequate.”
The court also agreed the 2009 EIR was adequate in addressing environmental concerns like contamination and that no new report was needed.
SLD noted that “in our view,” the Court of Appeal’s decision was “incorrect.”
“Save Livermore Downtown believes the court simply got it wrong,” King said. “First, the court’s determination that the City did not err in finding that the project is consistent with the Downtown Specific Plan misinterpreted many of the provisions in the Specific Plan and ignored evidence Save Livermore Downtown cited in its briefs.
“Second, we disagree with the court’s determination that the city did not need to conduct additional environmental review given the fact that the city and Regional Water Quality Control Board had determined — long after the prior environmental impact report for the entire downtown had been prepared — that the Lucky site was contaminated by various chemicals of concern that could impact development of the project.”
King added that SLD disagreed with the finding that Roesch did not abuse his discretion in requiring SLD to post bond, “even though it recognized that the evidence submitted by Eden Housing was not strong.”
King concluded, “We will continue to support alternatives that will heal a divided community and allow for a more robust revitalization of downtown Livermore.”