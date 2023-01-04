LOGO - Eden Housing.jpg

LIVERMORE — California’s First District Court of Appeal last week rejected arguments that sought to undo the Livermore City Council’s May 2021 approval of the 130-unit four-story Eden Housing project. The community group Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) wanted changes made to the project before it was approved.

In a 27-page unpublished opinion, the three-judge panel voted unanimously to uphold Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch’s February 2022 ruling denying the lawsuit filed by SLD. The group’s objectives in filing the lawsuit were to ensure that the Eden project adhered to mandatory design and development standards in the city’s Downtown Specific Plan (DSP) and underwent appropriate California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) review. SLD believed the city failed to comply with these legal requirements when it approved the project.