California Water Service (Cal Water) will hold a public meeting at the Robert Livermore Community Center, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m. to explain Stage 2 Water Shortage restrictions, which includes limits on outdoor watering and increased penalties for wasting water.
If approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, Cal Water’s Stage 2 restrictions would become effective Dec. 14.
Under a Stage 2 water-shortage declaration, outdoor landscape irrigation is limited to three days per week, and only between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m.
Odd-numbered addresses may water on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and even-numbered addresses water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
All leaks, breaks, or other malfunctions in a customer’s plumbing fixtures or irrigation system must be repaired within five business days of written notice from Cal Water.
Vehicles may only be washed with a hose that has a shutoff nozzle or similar device.
Water may not be used on driveways or sidewalks, except for health or safety purposes.
No outdoor watering is allowed during or within 48 hours after measurable rainfall.
Restaurants may only serve water upon request, and hotels and motels must provide guests with the option of not having towels and linens laundered daily.
“We are taking a customer-first approach and are here to help residents and businesses understand the requirements of Stage 2 of our Water Shortage Contingency Plan, which we have been preparing for since the last drought,” said Cal Water operations manager Ben Voight.
Cal Water’s Livermore District provides water to nearly 60,000 people through 18,900 service connections.
The Robert Livermore Community Center is located at 4444 East Ave.